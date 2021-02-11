Pavement parking has become 'massive problem' in Lisburn leaving residents 'very annoyed'

Pavement parking has become a massive problem for a Lisburn neighbourhood with a councillor saying it is leaving residents “very annoyed”.

The issued was raised at a recent Environmental Committee of the Lisburn Castlereagh City Council.

The Department of Infrastructure opened Blaris Greenway in August last year, with hopes it would promote further cycling and walking between Lisburn and Belfast.

Speaking last year, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said she was “encouraged” by the numbers using it for leisure, commuting and retail purposes.

However, Deputy Mayor Jenny Palmer questioned council officers on the progress of a new car park for the area, saying it was “proving an issue” for those who lived in the area.

The UUP councillor said: “The contractor [near a local development] has made a piece of land available to the council and I am not sure where we are with that.

“[We need] an update on the progress on making that a car park that would facilitate users of the new greenway at Blaris because it was meant to be developed.

“I have heard that, and I don’t know whether substantiated with evidence, that the council were trying to source funding from through the [Lagan] Navigation Trust to provide that car park.

“A lot of the residents in the area are becoming a bit vexed that there is no car parking facilities there and people are parking on the main road.”

In November, the DfI announced that work on the next phase of the Blaris Greenway would begin with an additional £160,000 being allocated.

The Department said the work would consist of resurfacing the existing service road to provide a safe and quiet route for those who walk, wheel and cycle.

It was expected that the work would be completed by January 2021 and there was no mention of a potential car park for the area.

However, the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council said that options were currently being explored with “third parties” in regard to parking facilities.

A council spokesperson added: “Going forward, opportunities to fund this will be part of the process. We are also working with the Department for Infrastructure on road crossing improvements in the area.”