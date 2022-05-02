PBP blames ‘whipped-up tensions’ for assault on election candidate Hannah Kenny

People Before Profit has said that an attack on its East Belfast candidate was the outworking of attempts by anti-protocol parties to “whip up” tensions.

The Belfast Telegraph reported on Saturday that Hannah Kenny had been left “deeply distressed” by the attack, in which one of three men grabbed her by the throat and told her in graphic detail what he would do to her if she returned to the area.

The attack was reported to the PSNI. It was the latest in a series of incidents in which female election candidates have been targeted.

People Before Profit Assembly candidate for Foyle Shaun Harkin called the incident “unacceptable” and said it must be “challenged by all representatives”. He claimed that over the last year, certain parties had “opportunistically and recklessly whipped up sectarian tension.

Read more PBP candidate attacked while posting leaflets in east Belfast

“This has provided a green light for thugs to attack buses, stir up interface violence, target political representatives, rip down election posters and now assault Hannah,” Mr Harkin said.

“The vast majority of people in all communities want nothing to do with this. The assault on Hannah represents the cowardly actions of a tiny minority.

“The vast majority of people are fed up to the teeth with sectarianism, and refuse to be dragged backwards.

“We urge people to send a strong message to political parties responsible for ramping up sectarian tension and those responsible for the assault on Hannah and others that our future won’t be held ransom to their bankrupt agenda.”

Anti-protocol campaigner Jamie Bryson condemned the attack.

He said: “The attack on Hannah Kenny is a disgrace. There is no place for such acts of intimidation, she should be free to canvass without impediment.”