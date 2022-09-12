PBP MLA Gerry Carroll skips Assembly tribute session to Queen

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll has explained why he did not attend a special Assembly sitting in tribute to the life of the Queen.

Members of the Assembly gathered in the chamber at 12.30pm with a minute's silence concluding events. Stormont speaker Alex Maskey opened the sitting, which heard tributes to the late monarch from both unionist and nationalist parties.

West Belfast MLA Mr Carroll said while he respects the wishes of others to mourn the passing of a monarch but does not wish to partake in a political ceremony which uncritically supports the institution of monarchy.

He said: “People Before Profit respects those who wish to mourn at this time but we have made the decision not to partake in official political events which celebrate the life of a past monarch, or the introduction of a successor.

“During a cost of living crisis, when more and more people are struggling to pay bills and put food on the table, it is obscene that millions will be spent on a lavish coronation ceremony for a future monarch.

“We believe the time has come to move beyond an institution which is outdated and unequal, and to begin an honest conversation about the society around us."

Speaking at the special sitting on Monday, Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O'Neill said the Queen's life and legacy will be "fondly remembered by many people around the world".

Gordon Lyons of the DUP told the Stormont Assembly: "We have lost our greatest-ever monarch; a leader who was remarkable, not just for the longevity of her reign, impressive though it was, but because she was an exemplar of service, sacrifice and devotion to duty - right to the very end.

"That devotion from her subjects in Northern Ireland was as strong, and if I may say so, was stronger here, than anywhere else."

He added: "Mr Speaker, whether we know it or not, we are all poorer for her passing."