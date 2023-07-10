Peace process on agenda during Biden’s visit to UK

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and US President Joe Biden met at the White House in June (Niall Carson/PA)

Joe Biden is expected to raise concerns over the peace process in Northern Ireland when he meets Rishi Sunak in London today.

The US President will is also likely to discuss the Ukrainian counter-offensive against Russia with the Prime Minister and with the King at Windsor Castle before heading to the Nato summit in Lithuania.

Sinn Fein Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill yesterday welcomed the continued support from President Biden for the Good Friday Agreement and called on the UK Government to prioritise restoring the Executive and Assembly.

The First Minister-in-waiting said: “I welcome President Joe Biden’s continued and steadfast support for the Good Friday Agreement as he visits London today to meet with the British Prime Minister.

“It is clear that the issue of Ireland, and a better future for people here, remains high on the agenda for the US administration.

“The United States has been a key partner for peace in Ireland for decades, and ardent supporters of the peace process and I value that commitment.

“I raised with senior US officials last month in Washington the need for Rishi Sunak’s government to work with their partners in the Irish Government to prioritise restoration of the political institutions and the full implementation of Agreements without any more delay.”

National Security Council senior director for Europe Amanda Sloat told reporters on Friday that Mr Biden “remains very focused on working in partnership with the UK, with Ireland and continuing to ensure peace in and prosperity and stability in the broader region”.

“I would imagine those would be the general range of topics that they would discuss and Northern Ireland is certainly an issue that the President regularly talks about with his British counterpart.”

Mr Biden was expected to arrive in the UK late last night.

There has been controversy about the US’s announcement on Friday that it will provide Ukraine with cluster munitions. Mr Biden has committed to sending Kyiv the weapons, despite many Nato allies prohibiting their use.

Cluster munitions deploy a large number of bomblets across a wide area.

Unexploded bomblets can continue to pose a threat to civilians long after conflicts end.

Labour’s Rachel Reeves has said she is concerned about the plans. The shadow chancellor said cluster bombs are not “appropriate weapons” to send to Ukraine.

Mr Sunak did not express support for the move ahead of Mr Biden’s visit.

He said Britain “discourages” the weapons as one of the 123 signatories of a convention banning the bombs for their devastating impact on civilians.

Asked about President Biden’s commitment by the Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme on Sky News, Ms Reeves said: “We all agree that Ukraine needs to be properly armed to fight Russia and their illegal invasion.

“But I am concerned about the use of cluster bombs, and it is not just the UK who has these concerns, other countries clearly do as well.

“So I would like to find a way to properly arm Ukraine but without using these weapons which can have an impact, not just on the battlefield that time, on that day, but for months and years afterwards.

“That is something that causes me deep concern, and many other people as well.

“While I support President Biden’s desire to ensure Ukraine is fully armed to fight Russia, I am not convinced that these are the appropriate weapons.”

Mr Biden has said it was a “difficult decision” to send cluster bombs to Ukraine and sought to justify the move as needed to fortify Kyiv’s depleting ammunition stocks.

Allies arming Ukraine are “uncomfortable” with the US plans to send Kyiv cluster munitions, a former senior diplomat has said.

Lord Ricketts, who served as the UK’s first national security adviser, told the Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme on Sky News: “You can feel the allies are all very uncomfortable with this.

“We have all of us, apart from the Americans, signed up to the convention which means we don’t produce or stockpile or use these weapons. They are indiscriminate weapons, of course.

“I think we do owe it to the Ukrainians to understand why they need these weapons.

“This offensive that they have launched, there is a lot riding on it. If it stagnates, bogs down, the risk is this war will just continue.”

He added: “It is a hard choice of the kind that countries have to make in war time. I am uncomfortable with it, yes I wish it wasn’t being done, but I think we can understand why they are doing it.”