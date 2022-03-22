People Before Profit’s Gerry Carroll urges Westminster to improve pay inequality from Belfast picket line

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll has said “we must be putting maximum pressure on Westminster” to ensure workers who are currently on strike are paid fairly.

Council areas across Northern Ireland have said that services will be disrupted due to the strike action undertaken by Unite this week.

According to Unite, council workers, education workers and Housing Executive workers in Northern Ireland have watched their pay “stagnate over the last decade meaning real terms falls in their standards of living of 11% over the period”.

Industrial action is taking place from Monday, March 21 until Sunday, March 27.

Mr Carroll, speaking from the picket line outside Belfast City Hall on Tuesday, told the Nolan Show that he believes there should be a tax on wealth.

“I don’t believe that billionaires should be left untouched in a pandemic where people that give their all, working class people, who were on the frontline during the pandemic and rich people weren’t,” he said.

“We got increase in the amount of wealth in a small number of people across these islands during the pandemic, so those people should be subject to a Covid wealth tax.

“We have a lot of money sloshing around but unfortunately it is not in the pockets of working-class workers, but it needs to be found,” he added.

“Fortunately, this strike has shone a light on that, the fact that there is wealth inequality, and if these workers are not paid fairly now when will it change?

“There is a right to strike and I’m happy to support them.”

A man protesting on the picket line at Belfast City Hall on Tuesday morning urged that “what we are doing is trying to give everyone a better standard of living”.

He also pointed out that the industrial action is “very important” because he claims that “over the past 10 or 11 years we have had pay cuts and freezes; we are frontline staff working in local government”.

The man, named John, works in the internal security unit at Belfast City Hall and explained that last year he was offered a 1.5% pay rise.

“Then they said they are going to take 2.5% off us come April for National Insurance,” he said.

“We have mortgages and bills to pay, fuel bills and food costs have gone through the roof, and we have to be treated like everyone else.”

John told the Nolan Show that he takes £350 a week home after tax and National Insurance.

“By the time you pay household bills and rise of fuel bills it doesn’t leave you very much disposable income,” he said.

“We work 24/7 365 days a year and people like yourself would be sitting at home on Christmas Day enjoying your dinner and we work.”

When asked should the strike action be more targeted so that It does not impact the most vulnerable in society, John responded “I suppose you’re right, but then where do you draw the line?”

“What we are taking strike action for will benefit everybody,” he said.

“Local government and education and housing executive and other local authorities.

“What we are doing is trying to give everyone a better standard of living.”