People on housing waiting list ‘will be alarmed’ by new NI Housing Executive figures, says MLA

The NIHE have said they spent more last year than in the last 15 years combined

A housing investment plan for Belfast is falling “drastically short” of what is required to address the housing crisis, a west Belfast MLA has said.

The NI Housing Executive (NIHE)’s Belfast Housing Investment Plan — published on Wednesday — has revealed just 405 homes were built in 2022-23.

A target of 615 has been set for the next financial year, with a further 698 to be built in 2024-25 and a target of 715 set for 2025-26.

There are currently 12,175 people on the housing waiting list in the city.

West Belfast MLA Gerry Carroll said the current rate of building falls some way short of the huge numbers waiting for housing.

“This investment plan does not match the severity of the housing crisis and falls drastically short of the demand for social homes,” said the People Before Profit representative.

“At the current build rate it will take decades to clear the existing housing waiting list, never mind any future growth in need. People languishing on the housing waiting list will rightly be alarmed by these latest figures and plans.

Read more Cuts to NI discretionary housing payments will cause destitution, academic warns

“The Housing Executive has been hamstrung by establishment politicians who have refused to invest in public housing and have gifted land to private developers.

“Whether in Stormont, local councils, or Westminster, politicians have allowed people to live on the streets, to sofa surf, and to be exploited by landlords.

“Despite the negligence of the political elite, homeless families and housing activists have led the way in campaigning for social homes in this city and beyond. We must redouble our efforts to ensure the right to a home is fully fulfilled for all.”

The NIHE published their investment plan on Wednesday

The NIHE said last year’s figures represented a larger investment in homes than in the previous 15 years combined.

“This investment has been delivered in a challenging, external environment, demonstrating our ongoing commitment to improving the health and well-being of our tenants,” said chief executive Grainia Long.

“In Belfast, we spent just over £300m last year, including £26.01m on planned maintenance including stock improvements, with a further £22.07m spent on response maintenance.

“Across the city, 2,683 people who presented as homeless were accepted for support last year.

“Our focus on prevention and early intervention will continue with the aim of providing a sustainable model of provision to prevent homelessness.”

Ms Long acknowledged that the chasm between the number of houses being built and the number required was a growing problem.

“Last year, £64.58m was invested in new-build homes in the district, with 1,680 housing association units on-site at March 2023, and 405 housing completions for the year,” she said.

“Despite this investment, the gap between housing demand and supply continues to widen and we recognise the importance of continued partnership with councils and the housing sector to find solutions.

“Delivery of our housing objectives is key to the social, economic and environmental benefits of Belfast

“Looking ahead to next year there’s no doubt that we will continue to face challenges however we remain fully committed to the objectives set out in our Housing Investment Plan 2023 -26.”