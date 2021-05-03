Perfect time to discuss our shared future, says Colum Eastwood

The centenary provides "an opportunity to set aside the enmity and distrust of our past" and talk about a shared future, the SDLP leader has said.

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood has said the 100th anniversary of the foundation of Northern Ireland must be "a moment of reflection" and called for "an open and generous conversation about our constitutional future".

"I recognise and respect that, for many people, Northern Ireland is a critical part of their identity and I absolutely want them to have the space to celebrate that," he said. "I want them to take pride in our shared history, our common culture and everything that makes our island experience unique.

"But for many, partition was an act of immense constitutional trauma that severed relationships, economic opportunities and created a new state where sectarian discrimination was hardwired into the institutions of government. But in this moment, we have an opportunity to set aside the enmity and distrust of our past. This is a moment to begin a new conversation about our shared future."

Meanwhile, the Economy Minister has said Northern Ireland is well positioned to grow and succeed in its second century.

Diane Dodds said: "From having a reputation as leaders in shipbuilding, rope works and linen mills over the past century, Northern Ireland is now established as a global leader in cyber security, fintech and advanced manufacturing.

"The entrepreneurship and industrial spirit of our past has pivoted into new and exciting areas in which we are fast becoming internationally renowned centres of excellence once again.

"Our film and television industry has seen significant growth in the last decade, with Northern Ireland establishing itself as a prime filming location, not only because of the accessibility, diversity and beauty of our landscape, but also thanks to the skills and talent base we have built. And we are as attractive as ever as a location for international companies seeking to locate, invest and flourish."

The DUP MLA added: "The past year has been incredibly challenging for our economy, but even through the worst of times our people have demonstrated resilience, creativity and character. That is why I am optimistic for the future."