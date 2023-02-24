Perpetrators of John Caldwell attack ‘offer nothing’ to the community: US Department of State

Spokesperson Ned Price said there would be no return to the ‘dark days’.

Unequivocal rejection of violence is the ‘cornerstone’ of Northern Ireland’s progress, the Spokesperson for the United States Department of State has said following the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell on Wednesday night.

Mr Caldwell remains in hospital following the attack, during which which he was shot a number of times in front of his son and other children while loading football equipment into his car after coaching his local U15 football team.

Ned Price said the Department stood ‘in solidarity’ with those affected in Northern Ireland.

"We strongly condemn the attempted murder of a police officer in Omagh, Northern Ireland,” he said.

"The victim’s service, both in uniform and off-duty, stands in what we believe to be stark contrast to the perpetrators who offer nothing to the communities they so falsely claim to represent.

"The cornerstone of Northern Ireland’s continued progress is unequivocal and universal rejection of violence.

"We stand in solidarity with the Police Service of Northern Ireland as well as local elected officials and community leaders for their efforts to ensure there will never be a return to the darkest days of the past.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends and colleagues of the officer at this time and we’ll continue to be in touch with our colleagues and counterparts on this.”

Four men remain in custody after being arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of Mr Caldwell.

The fourth man, a 22-year-old, was arrested in the Coalisland area on Thursday night after three other men aged 38, 45 and 47 had previously been arrested.

The PSNI has said two gunmen involved in the shooting were dressed in dark clothing and their shots struck at least two other cars, and said dissident republican group the New IRA is the primary focus for detectives.

They are believed to have fled the scene in a small, dark coloured vehicle shortly after 8pm, which was later found burnt on the Racolpa Road.

Police are appealing for information and want to hear from anyone who was in the area or who witnessed what happened to get in touch.

They are also keen for anyone with relevant dash-cam or mobile footage to contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 1831 of 22/02/23.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Information including photos, CCTV and dash-cam footage, can be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal.