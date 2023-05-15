Peter Brooke: Former Northern Ireland Secretary dies aged 89

The former Conservative Party chairperson was part of both Margaret Thatcher and John Major’s cabinets.

Mr Brooke served as a cabinet minister under prime ministers Margaret Thatcher and John Major.

It was during Mr Brooke’s term that “back-channel” contacts were opened with republicans – contacts which eventually led to the IRA ceasefires.

Mr Brooke famously enraged unionists by singing ‘Oh My Darling Clementine’ during an appearance on RTÉ’s Late Late Show just hours after the IRA bombed a bus in Teebane, Co Tyrone in 1992.

He spoke of his “despair and distress” at the attack, but went on to sing the song after host Gay Byrne had pressed him to sing a rendition of ‘Danny Boy’.

The incident let to a mortified Brooke offering his resignation and agreeing offence taken had been “wholly justified”. Then prime minister John Major refused his resignation, but his frontline political career was irreparably damaged.

Sir John Major said: "Peter Brooke was a dear friend and colleague for many years – before and after our time in Parliament.

"In all he did, Peter was the first gentleman of politics, which he elevated with his calm, gentle, yet tenacious character – not least with regard to his pivotal role in the Northern Ireland peace process.

"Honourable to the core, he was one of the most deep down decent people I have ever known. I was proud to call him my friend."

He had strong ties with Ulster, his family having moved to Co Monaghan from Cheshire in the 16th century, becoming powerful within the Anglo-Irish ascendancy. His cousins were the Brookes of Fermanagh, one of them Northern Ireland’s longest-serving premier.

Mr Brooke was educated at Marlborough, and then Balliol College, Oxford, where he read Greats and, in 1957, became president of the Oxford Union. Having graduated with a third, he headed to Harvard Business School, where he took an MBA.

Mr Brooke was deeply devoted to his first wife Joan, and was devastated by her death in 1985 during a routine operation. He was active within his church and served as a lay adviser to St Paul’s Cathedral.

He married his second wife Lindsay Allinson in 1991, and is survived by three sons from his first marriage; a fourth died in infancy.

A cricket fanatic, he was understood to have owned practically every copy of Wisden and enjoyed quizzing followers of the game on the nitty-gritty of its intricacies. A member of MCC and I Zingari, Brooke turned out for the Customs and Excise as well as for the Lords and Commons.

He began political life as a Camden councillor in 1968 and became an MP in 1977 following a by-election in the Cities of London and Westminster constituency.

Propelled into the limelight with his appointment to the Secretary of State role in 1989, his tenure began in controversial circumstances.

Just 100 days into the role, he gave an interview in which he said: “Let me remind you of the move towards independence in Cyprus. A British minister stood up in the House of Commons and used the word ‘never’. Within two years there had been a retreat from that word.”

His assertions in 1989 that it was “difficult to envisage” the military defeat of the IRA, and that if Sinn Fein renounced violence a future British government might talk, were regarded as errors, but in fact helped pave the way for the peace process of the 1990s.

He reactivated “back channel” conversations with republicans, while also sending powerful public signals, declaring weeks before Thatcher’s exit that Britain had “no selfish strategic or economic interest” in Northern Ireland.

Following his exit from the Cabinet, Mr Brooke’s bid to become Speaker of the House of Commons was defeated, before he assumed the role of Secretary of State for National Heritage after the departure of David Mellor.

In his new role, he defended the BBC, saying they should continue to be supported by the licence fee as a “national asset admired and respected throughout the world”, a view not shared by many of his party colleagues.

When Labour returned to government under Tony Blair in 1997, Mr Brooke was appointed as chairman of the House of Commons Select Committee on Northern Ireland, while also serving on the British-Irish Parliamentary Body.

He retired as an MP in 2001, when he received a peerage, becoming Lord Brooke of Sutton Mandeville. He had been sworn of the Privy Council in 1988 and appointed a Companion of Honour in 1992.

Current Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris offered his own message of condolence following news of Mr Brooke’s death.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of Peter's death,” he said.

“He was a profoundly honourable politician and public servant, whose sincerity and commitment were always apparent, particularly in the context of his work in Northern Ireland.

“Peter played a pivotal and hugely important role in laying the foundations of the peace process.

“We are indebted to him, for his integrity, decency and commitment as Secretary of State, and for always working in the best interests of the people of Northern Ireland.

“My heartfelt condolences to his family at this time.”

Irish President Michael D Higgins also paid tribute to Mr Brooke.

"He made an positive and valuable contribution at a significant juncture in the peace process,” said Mr Higgins.

It was during his time as Secretary of State for National Heritage that I met Peter Brooke.

"I recall with great fondness the discussions which we had on his ancestor Charlotte Brooke, who published 'Reliques of Irish Poetry' towards the end of the 18th century, which featured Irish poetry both in the Irish language and her own translations in English of each poem.

"I recall his efforts in finding some of Charlotte Brooke's work in which I assisted him.

"One couldn't but be struck by the great openness of spirit and charm which Peter Brooke had. He was someone who brought a generous vision to politics and one of my most abiding memories is his love of books.

"Among my papers is a lovely handwritten letter which he sent to me after stepping down as a Member of Parliament, about which he was not only philosophical but humorous.

"What he brought to politics was not just a commitment to the value of politics, but of warm and open relationships. He will be missed."

Mr Brooke was born on March 3 1934. He died on May 13 2023, aged 89.