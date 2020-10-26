Peter Cardwell: Day I briefed Theresa May among boxes of Tayto crisps in a Balmoral tent
In an extract from his new book, Co Armagh-born journalist Peter Cardwell, who has held key positions at the heart of government, lifts the lid on the surreal life of a special adviser
Peter Cardwell
Sending an email with my CV attached to the Downing Street chief of staff who I wasn't sure really remembered my name, I looked at the screen and muttered the following sentence to myself: 'I will never hear another word about this.'