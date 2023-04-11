Peter Robinson: DUP should have talked to SF earlier, and McGuinness by his actions recanted from his IRA past
Former First Minister’s latent moderation demonstrated in interview where he says replacing the RUC with the PSNI has worked, and Paisley was mistaken to demand IRA ‘sackcloth and ashes’
Sam McBrideBelfast Telegraph
The DUP should have talked directly to Sinn Féin before it did, even though that would have dismayed the supporters of a party which had vowed never to talk to republicans, former leader Peter Robinson has said.