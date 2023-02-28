Peter Robinson: DUP should take time in reaching ‘defendable’ decision on new protocol deal

Peter Robinson has advised the DUP not be pressurised into making a quick decision on the new Protocol deal but rather to take as much time as necessary to reach “a wise, prudent and defendable outcome”.

The former party leader has said members should express their views on the agreement privately within the party “even if they dream that the world is waiting with bated breath to hear their personal evaluation”.

In a Facebook post, Mr Robinson did not advise the party on what its response to the Windsor Framework should be, but said it must consider whether it would “place unionism and Northern Ireland on more perilous ground” if it rejected the deal.

Sinn Fein has said there is no justification for the DUP’s continuing boycott of Stormont following the agreement and the party must now get back to work.

Mr Robinson said: “In a decision that will have far-reaching and long-term consequences for Northern Ireland, no consideration of party advantage should dictate the direction to be taken but great attention is needed to maintain maximum cohesion.

“The party officers should take steps to ensure compliance with the sensible obligation its members should uphold when a collegiate decision is to be made.

“Members should express their views privately within the confines of the party structures even if they dream that the world is waiting with bated breath to hear their personal evaluation.

“Anything less demonstrates a lack of respect to colleagues and a disregard of the party’s democratic processes.”

Mr Robinson said lessons could be learnt from big moments in the past and DUP members must think carefully about the right way forward.

“Do not make perfection the enemy of a good deal nor should the fear of isolation induce colleagues to accept a bad one,” he said.

“In common with any of the many previous agreements reached, and those that were not completed, serious thought must be given as to whether a better deal could be attained in the future if we do not react positively to this one.

“However, it is important to also consider whether in rejecting the framework (whether improved by clarifications, or not) we place unionism and Northern Ireland on more perilous ground.”

Mr Robinson said concessions from the EU had been secured largely due to “the tenacious stance taken by the DUP and in particular the party’s preparedness to defy other Northern Ireland politicians, press and pundits who advocated rigorous implementation of the failed protocol”.

His former party shouldn’t be swayed either by the “loud and dogmatic” on either side of the argument: “those who had determined before a hint of what the deal would comprise that they were in favour of it or resolutely opposed to it.”

Mr Robinson added: “Yes, the DUP should consult widely but decide internally what is best for Northern Ireland and its people.

“While there will be endless pressure to come to an early decision, the party should resist timetabling its response.

“Meetings with government, seeking assurances and guarantees, requiring clarification, and having discussions with stakeholders are not a waste of time, they are an indispensable component when seeking to reach a wise, prudent, and defendable outcome.”