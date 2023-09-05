Peter Robinson responds to ex-DUP man’s ‘new Ireland’ prediction: ‘Defeat will first originate in your head’

The former party leader has responded to comments made by DUP co-founder Wallace Thompson

There is “no inevitability” when it comes to a united Ireland, ex-DUP leader and former first minister Peter Robinson has said.

In a lengthy post published to his Facebook page, the former East Belfast MP said unionists who felt unity was inevitable should channel their energy instead into convincing reluctant voters and the middle ground to back the Union.

It comes after DUP founding member Wallace Thompson, a former special adviser to Nigel Dodds and a leading evangelical Protestant, told the Belfast Telegraph he believed a form of Irish unity was a forgone conclusion.

"The argument [of the inevitability of Irish unity] is based solely on “majority rule”, the use of which was once disparaged by nationalists yet now wholeheartedly appropriated by them,” he wrote.

"There are two large blocks representing unionism and nationalism but also a sizable ‘Third Block’ of voters, defined as ‘others’ who presently inhabit a realm of constitutional neutrality or non-disclosure and whose choice in a referendum will be significant.

"There is also a substantial ‘Fourth Block’ — those who don’t bother to vote in representative elections but who are much more likely to visit a polling station when their vote could influence the most fundamental issues of nationality and more.

"If the unionist defeatists who throw their arms in the air and wail ‘woe is me, we are undone’ were instead to put their weight and effort into convincing the Third and Fourth Blocks that the Union is worth maintaining, the prospects for the future would be even more sound.

"Maybe there is a lesson for all unionists to learn: defeat will first originate in your head.”

Mr Robinson said those in the ‘Third Block’ wanted economic stability and effective local politics, while those in the ‘Fourth Block’ would be motivated to vote by a threat to their identity.

In a final message to unionists, Mr Robinson urged them not to fear a “working relationship” with the Republic of Ireland.

"Not only can it be mutually beneficial, but it creates and acknowledges a friendly, good-neighbour relationship that lessens or removes the impetus of embarking on the dangerous journey of major constitutional change with its many known and unknown repercussions,” he said.

"To borrow a colloquialism, if I am still permitted to use it in this alarmingly woke world: ‘It ain’t over till the fat lady sings.’

"In terms of the Union, the end is not nigh. A united Ireland is not inevitable.”