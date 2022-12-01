Peter Weir sworn into House of Lords as Dame Arlene offers ex-DUP pal ‘huge congratulations’

Former DUP MLA Peter Weir has been officially sworn into the House of Lords on Thursday morning.

The former Education Minister takes up the title of Lord Weir of Ballyholme after being nominated for the peerage in October.

Lord Weir was pictured in his robes in the Lords and said he was “honoured”.

In a tweet he said: “Today was my formal introduction to the House of Lords.

"Honoured to take up my position as Baron or Lord Weir of Ballyholme. Grateful to my sponsors Lord Dodds and Lord Morrow.”

Lord Weir joins his former DUP colleague Dame Arlene Foster who was sworn into the Lords and took her seat last week.

Sharing a picture of the two friends together, Dame Arlene wrote: “Huge congratulations to my old QUB pal Lord Weir of Ballyholme.”

Dame Arlene, who left Stormont politics last year after resigning as leader of the DUP, takes the title Baroness Foster of Aghadrumsee.

She will sit as a non-affiliated peer.