Plans leaked for Northern Ireland centenary: How should milestone be marked?

Further details on how the centenary of Northern Ireland could be marked, have been leaked

Events across the UK and further afield as well as discussions at Queen's University and a Belfast City Hall service are mentioned in a document obtained by the BBC.

Have you an idea of how to mark the centenary? Or what a commemorative coin would look like? Send an email to digital.editorial@belfasttelegraph.co.uk

However, a commemorative stamp has been ruled out - as it was thought to be inappropriate as they normally feature "pop culture" references. But a postmark could be introduced.

Organisers are keen to include young, people, the arts sector and those that have left NI and are living abroad. All events will have to planned with Covid restrictions in mind.

The New Year signals the centenary year since partition in Ireland in 1921 and to mark the occasion the Prime Minister established a forum and an historical advisory panel to ensure "diverse perspectives on a bold and ambitious centenary programme".

The idea of a commemorative coin has already been mooted.

Read more NI centenary: Acknowledge past errors and build a clear vision of the future

NIO minister Robin Walker indicated that he was "very happy" to explore the idea in the Commons last month.

"We should mark this historical centenary in a way that facilitates national recognition and international awareness," he told MPs.

He added that the Government will be promoting Northern Ireland around the world during the centenary year.

He added: "As well as being the centenary of Northern Ireland, it is also the centenary of the United Kingdom as we know it today. We are committed to delivering our programme that will allow the public to engage with the history of the centenary while supporting Northern Ireland businesses, its tourism industry and promoting Northern Ireland on the world stage."

Read more NI centenary nothing to celebrate for nationalism but event should not go unmarked

Boris Johnson has said the occasion was for many people "something to celebrate" but also something that needed to be handled sensitively and with all communities in mind.

DUP leader Arlene Foster said it was an event for all Northern Ireland.

Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill, however, said it was "nothing to celebrate" and should be marked with "reflective and honest conversations on the failure of partition".