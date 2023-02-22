PM Rishi Sunak ready to return to NI as a deal over the protocol progresses

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak could make another dash to Northern Ireland — his second in seven days — as talks around the protocol near an end.

While discussions between the EU and UK Government are said to be close to resolution, some key issues remain unresolved.

These include the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in arbitrating in any future legal disputes arising from trade through Northern Ireland.

Mr Sunak visited last Thursday, holding late night talks with the DUP, before having short meetings with the four other main parties on Friday and a further one hour meeting with the DUP. Downing Street had tried to keep Mr Sunak’s visit last Thursday low key.

After the Prime Minister’s plane touched down at George Best Belfast City Airport, he was whisked away to the Culloden Hotel in Co Down, entering via a rear exit.

Downing Street was contacted about speculation that the Prime Minister was planning a further visit this week, but did not respond at the time of going to press.

The expected visit follows a dramatic weekend in attempts to broker a deal to resolve the protocol, amid push-back from some DUP figures and Tory Brexiteers.

Sources say that much of the issues around trade have been resolved, although the DUP argue that even the lightest touch on goods in the ‘Green Lane’ travelling from GB but for the NI market would be too much and that all internal trade should be completely frictionless and without checks.

The ‘Red Lane’ would be an opt-in scheme for those businesses wanting to trade into the EU market, those businesses would be subject to EU law.

This is where negotiations are now concentrating, with the stumbling block around legislation and what role the ECJ will have in Northern Ireland.

The Belfast Telegraph understands the Irish government has been working closely with the EU to help iron out the remaining issues.

Sources say the Prime Minister could well be back in Northern Ireland — as early as this evening or tomorrow — to personally make sure that unionists are on board with the deal’s progress to date.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris held a videolink meeting with European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic yesterday.

Mr Sefcovic said prior to the meeting that the “finishing line” on the talks could “clearly” be seen but added “being close doesn’t mean being done”.

Speaking on GB News yesterday, former First Minister Dame Arlene Foster said she believed there has been “no further movement” on the protocol deal as she criticised Mr Sunak’s tactics during his visit to Belfast last week.

Dame Arlene said the Prime Minister shared information with the DUP during his last visit to Northern Ireland but there “was no text shared or anything like that".

“But he gave them a sense of where things were at and after that meeting, you’ll recall that [DUP leader] Jeffrey Donaldson came out and said, yes, there has been progress made, but that there was no real basis for a deal at that point,” she said.

“And I haven’t heard anything further since then.”

Dame Arlene accused Mr Sunak of using the “same tactics and same playbook” as the previous prime ministers in their approach. “In other words, do the negotiations and then, at the end, we’ll show it to the DUP and say actually, it meets all of your tests without actually involving them up until that point with a view to actually getting it over the line and in a proper way.”