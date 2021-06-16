PM urged to intervene over compensation for victims of Libya-backed IRA violence   

A group of Westminster politicians has demanded a showdown with Boris Johnson over the ongoing failure to compensate victims of Libyan sponsored IRA terrorism.

In a BBC S potlight documentary broadcast last night, it was revealed that a cross party group of MPs and Lords have insisted on meeting with Mr Johnson in person.

They have rejected an offer to meet with Foreign Office officials instead.

The programme also heard from the family of one campaigner who has since taken her own life.

Victims were left outraged in March when the G overnment said it would not pursue compensation directly from Libya or publish an official report into the matter.

Around £12bn of Libyan assets are frozen in the UK, but the G overnment has repeatedly said it does not have the legal authority to use the money to compensate victims.

Calls on the G overnment to use its veto at the UN Security Council to prevent the Libyan assets becoming unfrozen have also failed to materialise.

The programme heard about how campaigner Gemma Berrazeg took her own life in 2016.

Her husband Zaoui Berrazeg had suffered from brain damage after the 1996 IRA Docklands bomb.

She had campaigned for compensation while struggling to care for him, but took her own life two years before his death.

Gemma’s son Farid said: “It broke her down. Lots of issues, hard work, it was just hard work for her completely and suffering, even though she had nothing, nothing wrong with her, she didn’t get injured, but she still suffered.”

Jonathan Ganesh, another campaigning victim of the Docklands bombing , added: “I don’t really like saying it, but I believe in my heart it’s probably true. I think the stress of her husband being injured didn’t help. But I think the worse stress was where the Government placed her in a situation where she had to fight for herself and the victims.

“I think the stress got too much for her and she took her own life and I think that’s a terrible indictment on the government’s policy, or lack of policy, regarding this matter.”

It was further reported that the Northern Ireland Select Affairs Committee chairman, Simon Hoare MP, has also written to the Prime Minister to call for a change in policy.

"It's an embarrassing, indelible shame on the governments of this country that we have so badly let down our fellow citizens,” he said.

A Government spokesperson repeated expressions of sympathy for the victims and maintained that providing any compensation was the responsibility of the Libyan state.