Police appeal after two graffiti incidents in Newcastle

Graffiti on a gable wall overlooking a graveyard in Newcastle, Co Down

Police in Newcastle, Co Down, are dealing with two separate incidents in which offensive slogans were painted on gable walls in the Mournes town.

The vandalism took place sometime overnight on Friday and the early hours of Saturday.

One of the incidents was at Bryansford Gardens and the other at Downs Road, the PSNI said.

Appealing for anyone with information about the graffiti to come forward, a PSNI spokesperson said: "Not only has this caused criminal damage to the individuals' property, but the graffiti in one of the photos is an eye-sore for persons visiting the graveyard, and shows a complete lack of respect.

"If anyone has any information please contact Constable D Kelly at Downpatrick Station on 101," the spokesman added.

South Down SDLP MLA Colin McGrath slammed the vandals behind the incidents.

"There is absolutely no place for hateful graffiti in our society, let alone on the walls overlooking a graveyard.

"This is an act of vandalism and is completely unacceptable," the MLA told the Belfast Telegraph.

"I utterly condemn those behind this, and they should be ashamed of their actions.

"They do not represent the people of South Down -and it will not be tolerated," Mr McGrath added.