Police attacked by petrol bombs for second night in north Belfast

General view of the North Queen Street area of the New Lodge as disturbances broke out between the PSNI and Nationalist youths. PSNI officers searched the area for petrol bombs and missiles. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 11th July 2020 - General view of the North Queen Street area of the New Lodge as disturbances broke out between the PSNI and Nationalist youths. PSNI officers searched the area for petrol bombs and missiles using police dogs. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

The North Queen Street area of the New Lodge as disturbances broke out.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 11th July 2020 - General view of the bonfire in the Duncairn Gardens area of north Belfast. Bonfires are lit in loyalist communities across Northern Ireland every July 11 to usher in the main date in the Protestant loyal order parading season - the Twelfth of July. . Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Police have been attacked with petrol bombs for a second night of trouble in north Belfast.

Stones, bricks and bottles were also thrown at officers by young people in the North Queen Street area near the New Lodge flats in a continuation of violence from Friday night.

A small fire was also started in the middle of the road as large crowds gathered in the area.

Officers dressed in riot gear were targeted along with police vehicles after carrying out searches of the area on Saturday.

It's after a police officer earlier warned of "consequences" for those involved.

Riot police deal with disorder in the New Lodge area of north Belfast on July 11th 2020 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Weekend Magazine)

Earlier on Saturday, piece of furniture was set on fire in the middle of North Queen Street, while passing cars and houses were attacked with stones by young people near Duncairn Gardens.

North Queen Street was later closed to allow debris to be cleared.

Speaking on Saturday, Chief Inspector Peter Brannigan said: "We’ve received two reports of criminal damage caused to two vehicles – one on York Street, and a vehicle on North Queen Street - as a result of this senseless behaviour. Damage was also reported to have been caused to a property in Hallidays Road where a window was smashed.“I want to make a direct appeal to the young people who were involved in this reckless activity, and to parents and guardians of young people to please ensure you know where your young people are and what they are doing.“We will deploy the necessary resources to detect and deter those responsible in a proportionate manner, and we will seek to gather evidence to bring those responsible before the courts, whether through evidence gathering or arrests at the time."

Chief Inspector Brannigan said he wanted to reassure the community they would be working with relevant agencies to prevent repeat incidents on Saturday.

Earlier this week, police and fire crews were called to the scene of a bonfire on the Tiger's Bay side of Duncairn Gardens on Thursday as youths continued to stack pallets beside a peace line gate along the street.

Patrols in the area have now been stepped up by police, who said they are being supported by tactical support group colleagues.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents has been asked to call police on 101, and quote reference number 1396 of 10/07/20. A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Meanwhile, police are investigating an incident in which a car was set on fire in Rathcoole shortly after 1am on Saturday.

A man driving along Rathcoole Drive was obstructed by a number of pallets on the road and was stopped by ten males, some of whom were armed with wood, as he tried to drive away.

The man was ordered to get out of his white Peugeot 108 by one of the males, while another got inside and drove it short distance away.

The windscreen of the car was then smashed before the car was set on fire.

Detective Chief Inspector Dunny McCubbin said it was "a terrifying ordeal for this man", who left the scene uninjured.

He appealed for anyone with information to contact police.