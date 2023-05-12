Police enquiries ongoing as SDLP candidate withdrawn from election and suspended by party

Police have said enquiries are ongoing following the SDLP’s withdrawal and suspension of a candidate ahead of next week’s local government election.

The decision to suspend Ryan Barkley from the party is pending the results of an “internal investigation”, the party said.

It did not disclose the reasons for him being stood down.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report on Thursday, May 11 and enquiries are ongoing. It would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

Mr Barkley was due to stand in the Bann ward for Causeway Coast and Glens council.

Announcing he was a candidate last month, SDLP MLA Cara Hunter said Mr Barkley would “build and develop relationships right across the Bann area.”

She added: “Ryan is standing for election because he genuinely cares for the people of your area and wants to provide a brighter future for all.”

Mr Barkley said it was “exciting news” to be standing.

However, the SDLP said he will no longer be running.

In a brief statement, it said: “The SDLP has withdrawn its candidate in the Bann DEA of Causeway Coast and Glens Council and suspended Ryan Barkley from party membership pending the results of an internal investigation.

"The party will be issuing no further comment on this matter.”

As the deadline for withdrawals has passed, Mr Barkley’s name will appear on the ballot paper in the Bann DEA, but the SDLP is no longer endorsing a candidate in the area.

Mr Barkley has been contacted for comment.

The statement came hours after the SDLP held its manifesto launch in Belfast.