Police Federation NI accuses Chris Heaton-Harris of being ‘out-of-touch’ after alleged snub

Sinn Fein also accuses NI Secretary of having ‘no urgency’ to restore Stormont

The Police Federation for Northern Ireland has accused the NI Secretary of being “out-of-touch" after he allegedly turned down an invitation to attend its conference.

The criticism comes on a day when Mr Heaton-Harris is in Northern Ireland and held a meeting with Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O'Neill and Conor Murphy at Hillsborough Castle.

On Twitter, the Policing Federation said Chris Heaton-Harris “turned down” requests for meetings and the invitation to attend the conference.

“His absence is testament to an out-of-touch UK Government and a Secretary of State who seemingly couldn’t care less, or care about our policing service or about you or your colleagues who do what you do daily,” a Twitter post added.

Former PSNI detective chief superintendent Roy McComb, who is now an international consultant in organised crime and justice, added: “I can’t remember a SOSNI ever declining an invitation to attend a Police Federation for Northern Ireland conference. An explanation is surely in order?”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

In response, a Northern Ireland Office spokesperson said: "The UK Government fully supports the excellent work that the Police Service of Northern Ireland undertakes to keep people in Northern Ireland safe, often in exceptionally challenging circumstances.

"Policing in NI, and police funding, are primarily devolved matters. It is for the devolved administration to determine the allocation of funding to the PSNI from the Northern Ireland Executive (NIE) block grant.

"The prioritisation of police resourcing is the responsibility of the Department of Justice, working with the wider NIE."

After meeting with the NI Secretary on Wednesday, Sinn Fein’s Conor Murphy said a potential financial package from the UK Government upon the restoration of the Stormont assembly would not be "one party's wish-list".

"We also made the point to Chris Heaton-Harris that if there has to be a discussion, it's a discussion which involves all of the parties and the civil service," he said

"This isn't one party's wish-list, we have ideas, the other parties have ideas in relation to what is needed to try and offset some of the worst damage that the British Government's budget has made, so he agreed, he accepted that point, that this is a discussion for all parties and senior civil servants as well."

Ms O'Neill also said there is "no urgency" from the Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris in relation to restoring the Stormont government.

Michelle O'Neill says Heaton-Harris showing no 'urgency' to get Stormont Assembly back up and running

"This is not acceptable and not tolerable, so what we wanted to impress upon himself (Heaton-Harris) today was what is the plan for the restoration of the executive?," she said.

"It's unfortunate to say I don't believe there's any urgency there on his part. I think that was certainly our reflection of the conversation that we just had.

"We have been calling since the election for a meeting of the British-Irish intergovernmental conference, that's basically a summit between both governments, the Irish Government and the British Government, that's now going to happen, I think over the course of a couple of weeks.

"But we need some urgency, there needs to be a real plan and we need to understand when we're going to have a restored executive and assembly, but certainly the emphasis of our conversation today was around, one the restoration, but two, the scale and savagery of the cuts that are being imposed upon the public because the DUP are in a standoff with the British Government."

She said her party would be meeting with Jayne Brady, head of the NI civil service, to discuss budgetary concerns, but also added that all parties needed to be involved in setting the budget.

"It has to be the collective view and will of all the parties working together here to achieve the most efficient budget that allows us to actually deliver good public services," she said.

Ms O'Neill also confirmed a meeting of the British-Irish intergovernmental conference will be held to establish a plan for the restoration of the Stormont executive.

"The two governments will come together, we've been calling for this immediately after the election, and it's now time for them both to come together as co-guarantors," she said.

"Let's have a plan on the table, how are we going to restore the executive."