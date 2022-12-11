Police Federation NI blasts ‘failed’ devolution ahead of Good Friday Agreement anniversary

A Northern Ireland policing body has claimed devolution here has “failed to deliver” on the Good Friday Agreement and “failed people”.

The assessment came from the Police Federation for Northern Ireland (PFNI) during a submission to MPs on the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee.

In their response as part of the committee’s examination of the operation of the peace accord ahead of its 25-year anniversary, the body, which represents rank-and-file officers here, said one example of “failure” centred around police officer pay.

They also claimed the PSNI has become a “Cinderella service” and that ministers in the Executive, when it was previously sitting, “dragged their feet” on a number of issues.

The body’s chair Liam Kelly said officers have been left “incensed” by the way devolution has treated them and claimed “promises on numbers and resources have been broken”.

In their submission to the committee, the PFNI said the organisation has “lost faith in a system of government that operates in such a dysfunctional manner”.

“We acknowledge that countless lives have been saved because of the GFA and that must be the uppermost consideration,” they said.

“However, from a purely PFNI perspective on day-to-day governance, [devolution] has failed to deliver on the promise of the GFA. It has, therefore, failed its people.

“Stop-start politics have hampered devolution and led to missed opportunities to deliver good government.”

Liam Kelly, chair of the Police Federation for Northern Ireland

Last week, UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt claimed the level of salary paid to police officers is the reason why resignations from new police recruits has doubled in the past two years. The data, obtained from a BBC NI Freedom of Information request, showed 49 officers quit the service in the past financial year - an increase from 25 the previous year.

At the start of the year, the PSNI announced they would be beginning a ‘recruitment-freeze’ and would not be taking on new officers for the foreseeable future claiming financial pressures related to their budget.

It also comes after the force announced in March there would be no pay increase this year, something the PFNI at the time said meant salary levels had effectively been eroded by 20% in the last 10 years.

In the submission to MPs, the PFNI said the issue of pay had become “bogged down is tedious, time-consuming bureaucratic box-ticking which results in excessive delay" in resolving the pay awards.

“This is exacerbated by also withholding incremental pay progression without justification,” they added.

“The PFNI finds this an intolerable situation. The process is far from user-friendly and needs to be urgently overhauled.

“It is not fit-for-purpose and takes no account of individual needs at a time of rising inflation and a deepening cost-of-living crisis. It is a process that is driven by excessive bureaucracy for no good or obvious reason.

“On officer numbers alone, the structures set up under the GFA have failed to deliver for policing and, by extension, the entire community.

“The Northern Ireland Executive – the administration generally – has done more to erode confidence in local government by its failure to take decisions and act expeditiously.”