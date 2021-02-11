Police probe after SDLP councillor verbally abused in Belfast city centre

Seamas De Faoite subjected to "horrendously vulgar and sexually explicit statements".

Police are investigating after a Belfast councillor was harassed in the city centre on Wednesday.

SDLP councillor Seamas De Faoite said he was subjected to "horrendously vulgar and sexually explicit statements" after being followed by a member of the public.

Mr De Faoite said a man began following him through the city centre and back towards city hall while shouting abuse.

The Lisnasharragh representative said the man then attempted to follow him into Belfast City Hall, which is currently closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr De Faoite was then forced to confront the man before he would leave the area.

Police confirmed they had received a report that a man had been subjected to verbal abuse by another man, as he walked along Donegall Square West on Wednesday.

"Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage as part of an ongoing investigation and would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1951 of 10 February 2021," a PSNI spokesperson said.

The SDLP councillor said he had been "concerned for some time" about this type of behaviour, saying there had been a "sense of insecurity" in the city centre during the coronavirus restrictions.

The majority of city centre shops and businesses have been forced to close due to regulations aimed at preventing the spread of the virus.

"Unfortunately today I became a victim of that behaviour. Feeling shook and to be honest angry for anyone else who has had to put up with awful behaviour like this," Mr De Faoite said.

"I honestly dread to think what would've happened had I not a building to escape into, or if my place of work wasn't a building with 24-hour security

"I've reported all this to the police. I'm a little shaken and angry that he felt it was perfectly acceptable, in a quiet and empty Belfast city centre, to pursue and harass someone like this."

After posting his story on social media the councillor was inundated with messages of support.

Raise Your Voice NI, a project to tackle sexual harassment and sexual violence said it was a "shocking" incident.

"We're so sorry to hear that happened Seamas, shocking that anyone thinks this is acceptable. The impact of these kinds of incidents can be more than people realise, please take care of yourself and know that there are organisations that can support you," a spokesperson said.

Among Mr De Faoite's well wishers was Amnesty International NI Programme Director Patrick Corrigan.

"Sorry to hear that, Seamas. No-one deserves that, too many have to deal with it. Stay strong and stay safe," he wrote.

Green Party councillor Aine Groogan said it was "a really horrible thing to experience and I'm sorry you had to deal with it".

Former Deputy Lord Mayor Peter McReynolds said he was "very sorry" to hear of the incident.

"Completely unacceptable behaviour. There’s enough going on in the world without idiots behaving like this," the Alliance councillor said.

Anyone with information about the incident can make a report using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org