Police probing 168 reports of damaged or stolen election posters

Candidate describes thefts as ‘disheartening’ and calls for alternative way of campaigning

One of UUP candidate Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston's election posters which was vandalised

The PSNI is investigating 168 reports of election posters being damaged, removed or stolen during the council election.

Candidates from a wide range of parties reported incidents to police in the six weeks leading up to polling day last Thursday.

Chief Superintendent Davy Beck said: “Between April 4 and election day on May 18, we received 193 reports relating to the local government election campaign.

“The significant majority of these incidents — 168 (87%) — related to the removal, theft or criminal damage of election posters.

“There were also a smaller number of occasions when candidates and their staff reported intimidation or harassment, assault and anti-social behaviour linked to the election campaign.”

Chief Supt Beck added: “Any electoral process will have a broad range of views, and generate debate, but it is unacceptable when those involved in the political process become the subject of abuse.

“We are investigating each of these incidents and are committed to doing everything we can to ensure all candidates are able to participate fully in Northern Ireland elections free from harassment, intimidation and other forms of criminality.”

Will Poland stood as a candidate for the SDLP in the Slieve Croob ward of Newry, Mourne and Down Council.

Some of his posters were stolen in the village of Drumaness while others were defaced with anti-abortion stickers, as were his posters in Loughinisland.

The 20-year-old Queen’s University law student said: “As a first time candidate I found it very disheartening.

“Posters are expensive and it’s especially challenging when you shell out for them as a student and then they go missing.”

Mr Poland said it was particularly tough for the smaller parties.

He added: “The bigger parties have far more posters on lamp-posts and you’re struggling to get a few up, and then struggling to replace them. I’d like to see the parties get together and try to reduce the number of posters used.

“We could look at alternatives like one big board in town or village centres on which all parties could display their candidates.

“The theft of posters takes up a lot of oxygen during an election campaign.

“We expend so much energy discussing it. I think that’s unproductive time and we’d be far better using it debating the important stuff.”

The Ulster Unionists’ Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston refused to erect any more election posters following a vicious campaign which saw 47 of her 85 posters removed or vandalised.

She ran for Belfast City Council in the Castle ward.

Earlier this month she shared a picture on Twitter showing one election poster ripped up.

“I’m done with this s***,” she wrote.

“I live in the area and my kids are asking why people want to cut mummy’s face. I won’t be replacing them or putting any more up.”

Ms Corr-Johnston said it wasn’t a coincidence but a “coordinated campaign” by people who are “anti-democratic”.

She said: “They’re welcome to remove every one of them but they’ll not take my name off the ballot.”