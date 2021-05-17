Police watchdog clears PSNI of bias in handling Storey funeral saying force prioritised public safety over Covid laws

PSNI took ‘sensitive approach,’ report finds but says lessons to be learned

A police watchdog probing the PSNI’s handling of funeral of a veteran republican has concluded the organisation displayed “no bias” in its operation on the day.

Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) published its report on Monday.

It did say there were lessons to be learned and had made a series of recommendations.

It said it understood why the PSNI took this approach, “given the likelihood of tensions, and because COVID-19 Regulations were confusing”.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne has welcomed the report’s findings, insisting the PSNI is committed to impartiality.

The HMIC said the PSNI should have explained and encouraged compliance with the covid regulations before the funeral took place, because the service had anticipated that breaches would occur on the day.

Its review was launched after it was announced prosecutions could not be brought against 24 Sinn Fein politicians.

Around 2,000 people attended Mr Storey's funeral in Belfast last June at a time when health regulations placed strict limits on funeral numbers and public gatherings.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill was among those later questioned during a six-month police investigation.

In March the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) said it could not recommend prosecutions due to a lack of clarity around the regulations and because of prior engagement between Sinn Fein and the PSNI during funeral planning.

It prompted calls from unionists, including outgoing First Minister Arlene Foster for Chief Constable Simon Byrne to resign.

Justice Minister Naomi Long said the report highlighted that all politicians and community leaders “have a part to play in working with the police to build and maintain public confidence in policing,”

“They should be mindful of the consequences, intended or otherwise, of their comments,” she said.

"We have well-established and carefully calibrated arrangements in place for policing oversight and accountability. Those mechanisms are there for a reason. They exist to ensure policing can be held to account when necessary free from any political interference, even when there is a high level of public interest, and that is something which we must all respect.”

HMIC also found the PSNI took a “consistent approach” to investigating alleged breaches at similar funerals or events, and concluded that much of the public criticism of the PSNI following the funeral was unwarranted.

Bobby Storey funeral

The watchdog also agreed that the Public Prosecution Service was right not to prosecute politicians who attended the funeral, because there was no realistic prospect of them being convicted.

Her Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Matt Parr said: “The PSNI faced the complex challenge of policing a politically-sensitive funeral while also trying to interpret the confusing COVID-19 Regulations.

"The service took a sensitive approach, and ultimately achieved what it set out to do – prioritising public security over compliance with the regulations.”

Mr Parr added: “Due to the complex and frequently changing Covid-19 regulations, we are not confident that there was enough evidence to prove to a court that any of the attendees at Bobby Storey’s funeral had knowingly committed an offence – and we therefore agree with the decision not to prosecute.

“I am reassured that the PSNI showed no bias in its handling of the funeral, and that the service would have taken the same approach if the funeral was held in a different community.

"The PSNI does however have lessons to learn from its handling of the funeral, and we have therefore made several recommendations to help it improve how it polices events in the future.”

HMICFRS has recommended that the PSNI should:

broadly communicate the 4Es approach – engage, explain, encourage and enforce –whenever breaches of the COVID-19 Regulations are anticipated at events;

make and retain proper records of conversations with event organisers; and

carry out a formal debrief at the end of any policing operations.

Mr Byrne said: “The global pandemic has presented insurmountable challenges for policing everywhere. In the context of new and rapidly changing legislation, we have always sought, with the best of intentions, to support our colleagues working in the health sector to protect the community by preventing the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

“We welcome the findings of today’s HMICFRS Inspection report, both in terms of the assurance it provides to the public, and the learning it identifies for the Police Service.”

The police chief added: “We are committed to impartiality and are pleased that the report concludes that there was no bias in our handling of the funeral, and that the same approach would have been taken if the funeral was held within a different community. Furthermore, the HMICFRS report supports the principle of early engagement recommending that this practice continues.

“We are listening and are determined to work with the entire community to enhance confidence in policing as an impartial and even-handed service working hard to protect our citizens.

“There has been a high level of public interest in this matter. Today, we look to the way forward and to working within our oversight and accountability structures to enhance public trust in the Police Service. HMICFRS have made number of recommendations, which will form part of the broader learning we have taken from policing the pandemic over the last 14 months."