Policing Board should tell politicians to back off, says former PSNI Assistant Chief Constable

PSNI’s accountability bodies need to show more responsibility: Peter Sheridan

Politicians should back off and allow policing accountability bodies in Northern Ireland to deal with problems that arise, a former PSNI Assistant Chief Constable has said.

Peter Sheridan – currently Chief Executive of Co-operation Ireland – said the Policing Board in particular should be more assertive in its role of ensuring the PSNI is held to account.

In an interview with the Holywell Trust Conversations podcast, Mr Sheridan said politicians needed to avoid “making judgments” about incidents before accountability bodies have had a chance to investigate.

"The Policing Board needs to be more vocal around this stuff and take more public responsibility, start to tell politicians to back off,” he said.

"I have argued recently around the Ormeau Road bookies shop incident that what was wrong was that Sinn Féin and every other party was making judgments about it at the time.”

A wreath-laying ceremony to mark the 30th anniversary of the Sean Graham’s murders in south Belfast was taking place in 2021 when police moved into enforce Covid-19 regulations on gatherings, resulting in a man being arrested.

The arrest sparked nationalist anger and in the aftermath one junior officer was suspended and another re-positioned. However, the Police Ombudsman later clearing the suspended officer of any wrongdoing.

Mr Sheridan said accountability bodies should have been allowed to deal with the matters.

"The whole idea of having politicians on the Policing Board was for that very reason, so they could be informed about what’s happening,” he said.

"I think there is confidence in those accountability structures but our politicians particularly tend to get stuck right in before those organisations have had a chance to do their job.”

Mr Sheridan said political parties had undermined the Policing Board by not making senior members members, with the exception of Sinn Féin.

"From a political perspective, when I was in the police, you had senior people on the Policing Board from all the parties,” he said.

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne addressing a meeting of the Policing Board. Pic: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

"Alex Atwood, Arlene Foster, Ian Paisley, Sammy Wilson. I think of the level of people now and Sinn Féin are the only party today who have put people on the Board who are particularly well known.

"There is something about re-establishing the importance and independence of those organisations to let them do their job.”

Mr Sheridan – who received a CBE in the recent King’s birthday honours list – also told host Paul Gosling that authorities needed to be “ruthless” if paramilitary organisations showed an unwillingness to transition to peace.

"I don’t think any of us expected that 25 years after those ceasefires and the standing down of paramilitary organisations that somehow the UDA and UVF would still be roaming around,” he said.

"There was a sense that there would always be republicans who didn’t buy into the Sinn Féin strategy and that were going to try and sustain a campaign. They haven’t been successful.

"There were some people who were genuine around it and did want to move it on, but some have morphed into criminality under the cloak of paramilitarism.

“At what stage do we stop calling them paramilitaries? Are the people who are involved in drug dealing, knee-capping, racketeering any different to criminal groups in Liverpool, Dublin or Cork?

"If the information is that people are still recruiting then I think we have to be ruthless about how we engage with people.

"I think there is room for a formal engagement process with strict rules and boundaries. There’s merit that while organisations are funded, they sign up to non-violence.

"If there is any sense of a breach, at least you have a contract to call a halt to. We have to ruthless about calling a halt to those contracts; there has to be some consequence around this.”