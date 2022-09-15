Political goodwill after Queen’s death must translate into action at Stormont, says UUP leader Doug Beattie

The Princess of Wales and the Countess of Wessex during a service in Westminster Hall, London, where the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II will lie in state ahead of her funeral

The Prince of Wales and King Charles III walks behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II

The Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie has said positive relations between political parties after the death of the Queen must now translate into action.

Mr Beattie was among those invited to attend Westminster Hall in London as the Queen’s coffin left Buckingham Palace for the last time.

Describing a sombre but moving atmosphere, Mr Beattie also praised Sinn Fein for welcoming King Charles III to Northern Ireland this week.

Despite this, he said it was a regret that the ongoing Stormont impasse meant the King was not formally received at Parliament Buildings.

Commenting on the events in London, he said: “It was very emotional, very sombre and extremely well done of course.

“But it had a purpose and that was to place our Queen in state, and it was important to be there to see that being done.”

Mr Beattie was attending along with other members of the devolved governments, as well as members of the House of Commons and Lords.

“It was very historic with the type of traditional pageantry, it was very well choreographed as you would expect it to be,” he said. “It was very moving to see the King standing there with the Queen Consort while the coffin was placed.”

Having met the King at Hillsborough Castle on Tuesday, Mr Beattie said it was a difficult day for Charles after carrying out a demanding schedule.

“He’s been to the four corners of the kingdom, there’s a lot happening and he must be extremely tired. But he is doing his duty along with his family.

“I’ve got to say it was a real honour to be here.

“Being able to pass on my condolences to the King, I thought it was fantastic to meet him and pass on my condolences from myself and the Ulster Unionist Party. Also to be able to pledge our allegiance to him, in the same way our party did 70 years ago. We talked about reconciliation and the environment which are very high in his thoughts.”

While many have praised Sinn Fein for their positive engagement with the royal family this week, some including the TUV leader Jim Allister have complained this received too much media attention.

Mr Beattie said that Sinn Fein had been “incredibly respectful” in recent days.

“What we should have done is meet the King in Parliament Buildings, but we didn’t because we don’t have an Executive.

“The Assembly Speaker (Sinn Fein’s Alex Maskey) had to give a speech as well because we don’t have a First and deputy First Minister.”

Asked if he was hopeful this could translate into positive momentum over issues like the Northern Ireland Protocol, he said: “There’s been a generosity of spirit over this last number of days and if we can use that to build momentum to deal with the issues we have in Northern Ireland, that would be a positive thing.”