Political leaders condemn defacing of Noah Donohoe posters in north Belfast

Fiona Donohoe and her sister Niamh protest at PSNI headquarters in Belfast in February, in pursuit of justice following the death of her 14-year-old son Noah (Rebecca Black/PA)

Leaders across the political spectrum have condemned the destruction of posters put up by The Noah Donohoe Foundation in north Belfast.

The posters show an image of the late Belfast teenager, along with the words: “Vote justice for Noah Donohoe” and “A new and proper investigation”.

Noah, a 14-year-old pupil at St Malachy’s College, was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in June of 2020, six days after he went missing.

A member of the public posted a photo online on Sunday, of one of the posters on Belfast’s Shore Road, which has been ripped in half, leaving Noah’s photograph defaced.

Sinn Fein’s deputy leader Michelle O’Neill wrote to Noah’s mother, Fiona Donohoe on Twitter, posting: “Your baby certainly does not deserve this. We will stand with you every step of the way for Justice for Noah. So let me restate you have the unequivocal political support of Sinn Fein in your campaign for truth and justice for Noah.”

Ms Donohue had previously written: “My baby does not deserve this. Beautiful Noah was one of the most giving and loving souls. To get a ladder and then cut his face out is abhorrent.”

UUP leader Doug Beattie also shared the images and wrote: “I don’t know who, I don’t know why, I just know this is utterly unfathomable, pointless and hurtful. Just stop.”

The SDLP’s deputy leader, Nichola Mallon, said that the vandalism of Noah Donohoe posters “is beyond sickening and to be totally condemned by everyone with any decency” and the Alliance Party leader, Naomi Long deemed the act as ”absolutely despicable”.

"I cannot fathom why anyone would attack these posters and cause more distress to Noah's family,” added the east Belfast Assembly candidate.

In February, Northern Ireland’s Assistant Chief Constable pledged police will help the family of Noah Donohoe get justice.

His mother Fiona is hoping to secure answers to some of the questions surrounding his death through the ongoing inquest process.

She has raised concerns around a number of folders of sensitive police material.

The material is currently being prepared for potential public interest immunity (PII) certification, which may see some sections being redacted.

More than 280,000 people have signed a petition calling for the files to be released, which was presented to the PSNI two months ago.

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said he had accepted the petition from Ms Donohoe.

In a statement at the time, he said: "The Police Service has deep and sincere sympathy with the Donohoe family for the unimaginable pain of their loss.

"I accepted copies of a petition today and assured Fiona that we remain fully committed to finding answers for the Donohoe family.

"The disappearance and death of Noah Donohoe is subject to an ongoing Coronial investigation. The Police Service continue to investigate under their Police (NI) Act 2000 duty, but also provide assistance to the Coroner, so it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time."