Political parties blindsided by PM Rishi Sunak’s visit to Belfast

Political leaders in Northern Ireland say they were blindsided by the Prime Minister’s surprise visit to Belfast.

Rishi Sunak flew in on Thursday night amid speculation that an anticipated deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol is imminent.

He is due to hold 15 minute meetings with each of the main parties on Friday morning before making his way to Munich to meet with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

However Alliance leader Naomi Long said the visit came “out of the blue”.

“We heard the rumblings that the Prime Minister was coming, but no confirmation [until he was here],” she told BBC Radio Ulster.

The former justice minister expressed concern that those around the PM do not understand “the gravity” of the political situation here.

Ms Long revealed that an invitation inviting her to meet with Mr Sunak was addressed to the Department of Justice.

"Doesn’t Downing Street know there is no justice minister?” she asked.

Quizzed about what she expects the PM to say at the meeting, Ms Long said she has no idea.

"We have not received the kind of detailed briefing that would allow us to know that,” she said.

However, the East Belfast MLA was happy to reveal the issues she will be raising during the brief encounter.

"We want to see our place in the single market protected, we want to see our place in the UK market protected,” she said.

“We don’t want any hard borders in the Irish Sea or on the island, but we know there will be checks [on goods].

"What its about is trying to minimise the bureaucracy around those so that businesses here have stability – that it’s agreed with the EU and we are not going to be in this constant turmoil.”

Ms Long said she believes the role of the European Court of Justice in Northern Ireland will be the most contentious issue and warned the any deal must be about placating the DUP.

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said he was left in the dark about the PM’s visit.

"We literally have no idea even on what direction this is about to go,” he said.

"Is the protocol about to be absorbed into the trade and co-operation agreement? I don’t know.

"What are they going do about the democratic deficit? Will they make sure that Northern Ireland’s place within the single market is restored in its fullest?

"I have no idea what the PM will say to me today on the protocol but I hope it will be something other than ‘we are at an advanced stage of negotiations’.”