Politically divided, but Stormont parties unite in grief and respect for Christopher Stalford

Something was missing from the Assembly when MLAs gathered for their usual Monday afternoon session. There was a stillness in the corridors before members filed into the chamber.

Around the base of the Great Hall’s famous Stormont steps, in the moments before the Assembly was due to meet, the DUP team stood in quiet reflection following the sudden death of Christopher Stalford MLA, aged just 39.

They took a moment, led in prayer by Mervyn Storey, heads bowed at the passing of their colleague and friend. There was silence as MLAs took their seats.

They all have their places. You know where to look to catch the look of someone in particular, eyeing each other up across the political divide.

But the barricades were down today. A ceasefire akin to the Christmas truce of 1914 when the British and German forces met in no man’s land, exchanged gifts and even played a friendly game of football.

As then, hostilities at Stormont will resume, but at noon on Monday there was little appetite for the usual cut and thrust. Party politics was set aside. Only one item was on the agenda. The House paid its respects and heard the fine words of tribute to Christopher Stalford.

One by one his colleagues and rivals stood to deliver the words they did not wish to say. And it was, in a strange way, lovely to hear them say these words and know they meant every one of them.

Gone were the tones of bitterness. Gone, too, the cutting cross-party interjections, those with which Christopher Stalford was so prolific during his time in the Assembly.

Speaker Alex Maskey opened the Assembly and told of how their backgrounds came from different perspectives of life here, but how they had formed a very positive working relationship.

But it will be among the ranks of the DUP that Christopher Stalford will be most missed by those who knew him best.

As Mr Maskey gave way to DUP deputy leader, Paula Bradley, she stood, wearing black and clutching a handkerchief. You could tell tears were not far away as she began by saying she wished to “honour and give thanks for the life of our much-loved friend and esteemed colleague”.

An emotional DUP deputy leader Paula Bradley pays her respects

She added: “Words cannot adequately explain the sense of pain and loss that is felt on these benches. Christopher’s joy came not in holding office but in how he could use that office to improve the everyday lives of those he was honoured to represent. It was a mark of the man that he had friends on all sides of this chamber.”

Very quickly that became apparent. Across the chamber, Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey led the tributes from Sinn Fein due to the absence of Michelle O’Neill, who’s self-isolating at home due to Covid.

She said: “Sadness has fallen upon this chamber. No words can describe the shock, anguish and pain his family is feeling.

“I first met Mr Stalford at Belfast City Council and instantly thought he was older than me due to his mannerisms and the attire of his pinstriped suit, initially thinking this was the instructed uniform of all DUP councillors at that time.

“He enjoyed the cut and thrust of debate in committees and the debating chamber. While our politics differed, we shared similarities, growing up in working-class communities in south Belfast.”

Mrs O’Neill later tweeted: “I’m struck by the shared sense of loss across the political spectrum. I am reminded that there is far more that unites us than divides us. Rest in peace Christopher.”

For almost two-and-half hours, tributes came from all corners of the house, and MLAs also stood respectfully in a minute’s silence.

From the SDLP, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said: “This is a very sombre day for our Assembly, but particularly for Christopher Stalford’s friends and colleagues in the DUP.

“I got to know a man who was challenging, argumentative, ambitious, some may even say combative, during debates, but also a man who was kind, quick-witted, fiercely intelligent and very funny. Christopher Stalford was unique.”

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie echoed what many in the Assembly had felt when they heard the tragic news.

“My heart sank,” he said.

“I have no quick quip to truly outline the person that we all knew, that we all had interactions with. Christopher was unique, absolutely unique. He was a fierce debater. I didn’t just like Christopher Stalford, I was jealous of Christopher Stalford.”

There was none of the usual passion from TUV leader Jim Allister, a man rarely lost for words. In fact, they struggled to come today.

The tributes continued throughout the session, but perhaps most enlightening was the insight into the person behind the political mask worn in public.

The anecdotes from committee rooms and back corridors of power, even the tales of casual conversations between rivals MLAs. Not agreeing about something doesn’t always mean the respect, even the friendship, of those from rival parties doesn’t exist.

Alliance leader Naomi Long said: “I did not expect this morning, that I would be standing here paying tribute to him in these circumstances. But it doesn’t surprise me at all that my last conversation with him was about his children and his family, because they were at the heart of everything he did.”

Those on the sharpest end of his tongue will miss his presence too.

Sinn Fein’s Emma Sheerin added: “You knew that when you met him outside you’d be met with warmth, a bit of craic, good humour, and a genuine friendly comment.”

Her party colleague, John O’Dowd, said: “Christopher Stalford was a formidable political opponent. There were times when I debated with Christopher that I tried not to like him afterwards, but I couldn’t. He was such an affable individual.”

The sharp suits, the sharp tongue – it will all be missed at Stormont.

But Christopher Stalford, as all those who paid their respects noted, will be even more sorely missed by the family he has left behind.