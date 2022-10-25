Politicians told to ‘get on’ with reforming Assembly by Steve Baker as Stormont recalled before election deadline

The Northern Ireland Assembly is set to be recalled before Friday’s deadline to call an election, officials at Stormont have confirmed

In a letter published from the Assembly Speaker it was confirmed the recall will take place in the chamber on Thursday at midday, after the Alliance Party backed Sinn Fein’s recall petition.

The Speaker’s letter confirmed the first act of the recall would be to “elect a Speaker and Deputy Speakers, to appoint a First Minister and deputy First Minister and all other Executive Ministers”, before politicians debate the recall motion.

However Mr Maskey said the actual recall motion proposed by Sinn Fein will not be debated unless those vacant posts are filled

He also confirmed he will hold a meeting on Wednesday to confirm the arrangements for the debate.

The move comes after Sinn Fein had called on the speaker and deputy speakers at Stormont to recall politicians at Stormont to “meet urgently” to address the “deepening cost of living crisis”.

The DUP has branded the recall petition a “stunt” and said Northern Ireland needs a “lasting solution which unionists can support”.

In a message to politicians at Stormont, Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker also took to Twitter to share a video from a meeting he held with civil society leaders in Fermanagh.

At one point in the video, those gathered in the room are heard to say in unison “get on with it”.

“The reality is all these good people… all have got a very similar problem they need to make progress they need to know where the money is coming from. In some cases they have large numbers of staff who need their pay,” Mr Baker said.

"I think they have a message a very simple and coherent message for all of the local political parties when it comes to reforming the Executive.”

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris, who was appointed by former prime minister Liz Truss, has said he will call an election if power-sharing is not restored by the 11.59pm deadline on Thursday.

In February, the Northern Ireland Assembly collapsed after the then DUP first minister Paul Givan resigned citing his party’s issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which attempts to address issues with the protocol is currently progressing through parliament.

"Sinn Fein is working together with other parties to recall the Assembly, as we work to form an Executive and support people through rising living costs” said Ms O’Neill.

"Now more than ever, we need all parties working together and prioritising supporting people. The denial of democracy must end now."

The motion reads: “We, the undersigned, give notice to the Speaker, under Standing Order 11, that the Assembly should meet urgently to elect a Speaker and Deputy Speakers, appoint a First Minister and deputy First Ministers and all other Executive Ministers and to debate the following motion:

“That this Assembly expresses deep concern at the deepening cost of living crisis; is further concerned that the ongoing instability at Westminster has compounded these financial pressures; supports the urgent convening of an Executive to support our public services and provide urgent help for those struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.”

Sinn Fein's chief whip Pat Sheehan said: “We need an Executive formed now to immediately support workers, families and businesses who are struggling with crippling bills and all those people who are suffering on chronic health waiting lists.

“The clock is ticking. We have three days to form a government. The DUP is continuing to block an Executive in the full knowledge that they are punishing ordinary people who are struggling to heat their homes this winter. The DUP is engaged in reckless political vandalism.

“Sinn Fein is ready to form an Executive today to deal with the cost-of-living crisis and to invest an extra £1 billion to start fixing our health service.”

The DUP’s Gordon Lyons claimed Sinn Fein has “ignored unionism’s warnings” over the protocol and said the recall to Stormont was a “stunt”.

“Stormont works when the cross-community consensus at the heart of the Belfast and successor agreements is respected. Sinn Fein fails to recognise that no unionist MLAs or MPs support the NI Protocol because it is a bad deal for Northern Ireland,” he said.

"We don’t need recall stunts; Northern Ireland needs a lasting solution which unionists can support. Powersharing is not possible without such an agreement. We are always willing to explain the problems one more time, but Sinn Fein has ignored unionism’s warnings for more than two years. That’s not the behaviour of people who believe in powersharing.”