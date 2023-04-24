Politicians voice condemnation over paramilitary-style attack figures

The scale of paramilitary-style assaults and shootings since 1998 agreement has been laid bare

Politicians have voiced their condemnation after the scale of paramilitary-style attacks here since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement was revealed.

The Belfast Telegraph reported earlier this week that there have been 3,260 paramilitary-style shootings and assaults carried out in Northern Ireland since the signing of the 1998 peace accord.

While the Agreement largely brought an end to the violence that had plagued the country over three decades, the figures show the extent to which paramilitary gangs are still terrorising their own communities.

One of the victims was aged just nine, while some of the older victims were pensioners in their 70s.

Of the 3,260 attacks, which include shootings and assault, some 2,064 were attributed to loyalists and 1,196 were attributed to republicans.

Alliance MLA John Blair is a member of the Policing Board.

“It is utterly deplorable that, twenty-five years on from the Good Friday Agreement, paramilitaries still wield threatening and damaging influence in our society,” he said.

“Paramilitary attacks amount to violence and often child abuse and it cannot be called anything else. Those behind these groups speak for nobody in the community and it is essential that people should co-operate fully with the Police to remove this threat of violence from our streets.”

Ulster Unionist MLA Andy Allen also voiced his concern.

“It was only last week that many across Northern Ireland came together to reflect and mark 25 years on from the Good Friday Agreement, which promised a Northern Ireland free from paramilitary intimidation and violence,” he said.

"However, for many, that promise has not been realised as thugs operating under the guise of paramilitary organisations, to instil fear, continue to wreak havoc across our communities for their own ill-gotten means.

“It is imperative that we do all within our power to finally remove these violent criminals from our communities, through a robust justice system, a clear message must be sent that such actions will not be tolerated.”

The SDLP's Mark H Durkan said: “These statistics show that we still have some way to go when it comes to bringing these attacks to an end and eradicating the influence these groups still hold over communities across Northern Ireland.”

He called on the PSNI to redouble its efforts to “disrupt the activities of these groups and force them to disband”.

“Criminal gangs cannot be allowed to act with impunity on our streets or force communities to live in fear under their spectre," he said.

Former Justice Minister Claire Sugden said these attacks create life-long trauma and disability, and it is "especially distressing" that children as young as nine are being abused and maimed for life.

“In another other setting, more people would be speaking out against these horrors, yet people are fearfully silenced into acceptance," she said.

“While the police remains under-funded and under-resourced, these gangs continue to offer people violence as an alternative. When other services don’t reach people, they become desperate.

“It is no coincidence that it is the most socially deprived areas that find themselves manipulated by these groups.

“The answer to ridding communities of their influence and control must be long-term and it must start with a stable and functioning government in Northern Ireland. Only then can we ensure these communities are built-up and supported away from these gangs.

“A well-resourced criminal justice framework – similar to the Paramilitary Action Plan that was developed while I was justice minister – must also be properly funded and delivered.”

In response to the figures, the PSNI said its Paramilitary Crime Task Force has had a significant amount of success in reducing the number of paramilitary-style attacks and criminality linked to organised crime groups, including seizures of cash and drugs.

PSNI Detective Superintendent Emma Neill added that were fewer paramilitary-style assaults and shootings in 2022 than during the previous 12 months.

“Paramilitaries are not, in any shape or form, defenders of their communities,” she added.

“Instead, they use a regime of fear and violence to exercise control over the most vulnerable in our society. They make their living from crime and line their pockets at the expense of others, caring nothing for those lives ruined along the way.

“We’re grateful to combined efforts — efforts of our officers, partners and, in particular, the community.”