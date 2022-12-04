Poll: Irish public believe Dublin gangland crime and Provisional Republicans in Northern Ireland are linked

Two-thirds say Mary Lou McDonald should be more ‘transparent’ on purchase and renovation of house while more people prefer Micheál Martin as Taoiseach over Leo Varadkar

Public believes Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has questions to answer over her home. Picture by Damien Storan

Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch's conversations with Jonathan Dowdall, above, were ruled admissible by the Special Criminal Court last week

Almost two thirds of the Irish public believe there is a connection between so-called gangland crime in Dublin and Provisional republicanism, according to a Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks opinion poll.

And a full two thirds say Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald should be more transparent on how she funded her family home in Dublin, the poll also suggested. She has so far not fully addressed either issue.

On the Late Late Show last Friday, Ms McDonald cited the sub-judice legal rule that is prohibiting public discussion of a murder trial at Dublin’s Special Criminal Court.

She also referred to mortgage finance in relation to her home, which she said was almost paid off, but she was not pressed on either matter.

Earlier, judges at the trial ruled 10 hours of conversations between murder accused Gerard 'The Monk' Hutch and ex Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall, that were captured by a garda bugging device, are admissible in Hutch’s murder trial despite most of that evidence being "gathered unlawfully" while Dowdall's jeep was outside the State.

The recorded evidence suggests a link between organised crime in Dublin and criminal elements associated with the Provisional IRA in Northern Ireland.

On The Late Late, Ms McDonald said she had “zero tolerance” of gangland violence, which she described as a “scourge”.

However, in yesterday’s poll, 60% of those surveyed in the Republic said they believed there was a connection between gangland violence and Provisional republicanism; 26% did not believe so, and 11% were unsure.

The poll also indicates growing support for more transparency around her purchase, extension, and renovation of her house in Cabra, Dublin.

Ms McDonald bought her home for €517,000 in 2010. It was then extensively renovated and extended.

The matter is the subject of a chapter in a biography of the Sinn Féin leader by a former government minister, the columnist Shane Ross.

In the book, Ross quotes sources in the building trade as of the view that, at 2010 building-cost levels, the renovation and extension would have cost between €500,000 and €900,000.

On the Late Late, Ms McDonald sought to play down the issue, referring to a mortgage she had taken out which, she said, was almost discharged. In the poll taken on Thursday, 63% said she should explain how she funded the purchase and development, in the interests of transparency — a four-point rise in a month; 30% (down three points) said she should not and 7% were unsure.

The poll also suggests Ms McDonald’s personal popularity has fallen, from 45% to 41%. However, Sinn Féin remains the most popular political party in the Republic.

The state of the parties is: Sinn Féin (34%) unchanged; Fine Gael (23%) up two points; Fianna Fail (17%) unchanged; Social Democrats (5%) up one; Aontú (4%), unchanged; Labour (3%) unchanged; Solidarity/PBP (3%) down two; Greens (3%) unchanged, and Independents (9%) down one.

The poll also found stronger support for Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin (43%) to remain Taoiseach ahead of Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar (34%) who is due to take over later this month.

Meanwhile, the cost-of-living crisis (55%), down two points, is receding somewhat as the most urgent issue for the Irish public, with housing (61%), up 10 points, the most pressing issue again. The issue of immigration (11%), up four points, is gaining traction with the public.