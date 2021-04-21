Poll results on NI Protocol on knife edge as 47% say it should be kept

Voters are deeply divided on issue while only 15% trusted Executive

Northern Ireland voters are deeply split over the NI protocol with 47% wanting their MLAs to support keeping it in a future Assembly vote but 42% saying it must go, according to a new opinion poll.

It shows massive distrust for politicians and civil servants here and in Britain charged with managing the effect of the protocol.

The Assembly will vote on the controversial mechanism ­- the resolution to the main sticking point in the Brexit divorce talks - in 2024.

The LucidTalk opinion poll for Queen's University Belfast showed just 15% of people trusted the Stormont Executive; 16% the Assembly; 16% local political parties; and 27% local civil servants on managing the effects of the protocol.

There was faith only in Northern Ireland business representatives with 52% saying they would trust them on the issue.

Only 5% of people trusted the British Government and 6% Whitehall civil servants. The Irish government was trusted by 34% but distrusted by 48% of people.

The UK-EU joint committee responsible for implementing the protocol was trusted by a fifth of people, and distrusted by 52%.

The poll, which involved a weighted sample of over 2,100 voters, was carried out from March 24 to 28, before the recent rioting and loyalist street disturbances.

It showed that more than three-quarters of voters (77%) would vote for different candidates in the next Assembly election than in the previous one if they reflected their view on the protocol.

A total of 57% of people want the UK to agree to regulatory alignment with the EU, but 34% oppose this. A slight majority (53%) support the EU having an office in Brussels with 40% against it.

More than a third of those surveyed think Brexit is on balance 'a good thing for the UK' (36%), but 57% disagree.

When asked whether the protocol 'provides appropriate means for managing the effects of Brexit on Northern Ireland', 46% agree but 42% disagree.

Asked if the protocol is on balance 'a good thing' for us, the result was even closer - 44% disagreed and 43% agreed.

This was despite exactly half of voters regarding the protocol as providing economic opportunities for Northern Ireland, with one third disagreeing that it did.

Most people didn't think anybody would pay heed to their views on the protocol.

A total of 75% said the British government wouldn't listen; 51% said the same of the EU, and 50% of Dublin.

Of those who wanted the protocol removed or replaced,

Almost half said Brussels and/or Dublin had 'used' Northern Ireland to further their own ends.

Some said that the protocol threatened the future of the peace process and the state itself.

"The protocol is destroying the economy of Northern Ireland, its place in the UK and the fabric of the UK," one respondent said.

"The protocol is morally reprehensible, an administrative nightmare, and strongly divisive, thus prejudicing political cooperation within Northern Ireland," another remarked.

Among some supporting the protocol, it was seen as offering "the best of both worlds".

Others believed it would help if the protocol was depoliticised and implemented rationally.

The controversial mechanism was also described as negative but the "least-worst option" which therefore ought to be "made to work".

Respondents expressed concern about the effects of Brexit and/or the protocol on political stability here (72%); the economy (71%); the cost of certain products (71%); and on the choice of goods available (64%).