Poll showing support for IRA campaign during the Troubles ‘deeply worrying’ claims DUP’s Gregory Campbell

A LucidTalk poll showing nearly seven in 10 nationalist voters agree with Michelle O’Neill that there was “no alternative” to the IRA campaign is “deeply worrying”, according to the DUP MP Gregory Campbell.

Mr Campbell was reacting after an exclusive opinion poll conducted for the Belfast Telegraph at the weekend found 69% of those in the nationalist and republican community believe “violent resistance to British rule during the Troubles” was the only option, with just 25% disagreeing.

In a BBC Red Lines podcast broadcast earlier this month Ms O’Neill, whose father was an IRA prisoner, said one of her earliest memories was the sound of British Army vehicles outside her family home as it was being raided.

“I don’t think any Irish person ever woke up one morning and thought that conflict was a good idea, but the war came to Ireland,” she said.

She went on to state: “I think at the time there was no alternative, but now, thankfully, we have an alternative to conflict and that’s the Good Friday Agreement.”

Mr Campbell claimed there “was and always is an alternative to violence” and went on to specifically reference Ms O’Neill’s leadership.

“There was and always is an alternative to killing your neighbours with bombs and bullets,” he said.

“The alternative was and is not to kill but rather use purely peaceful and democratic means.

“I grew up in the same city as Martin McGuinness at the same time. My house was no better than his.

“I had similar employment struggles as my Protestant and Catholic neighbours. I did not resort to guns and bombs. Neither did many of my Catholic and Protestant neighbours.

“The killing of innocent men, women and children, whatever the cause, can never be justified. I don’t believe that 70% of nationalists would defend the PIRA.

“How could anyone in their right mind defend the so-called disappeared such as Jean McConville, or the Claudy bomb in my constituency, or the Teebane massacre, the La Mon firebomb, the Enniskillen bomb or the attempt to murder Nigel and Diane Dodds in the RVH children’s hospital.

“Republican terrorists were responsible for more than half of all deaths in the Troubles. I refuse to accept there were any “legitimate targets” for paramilitaries in the Troubles.”

The poll for this newspaper found almost 75% of those surveyed between the age of 18 to 44 agreed with the Sinn Fein vice-president's position.

Almost six in 10 of those polled over the age of 45-years-olds also supported Ms O’Neill’s position.

Support for Ms O’Neill’s view is strongest among Sinn Fein supporters, with 85% agreeing and 9% disagreeing. However, among SDLP supporters 73% disagreed there was no alternative to the IRA campaign and just 20% agreed with the Sinn Fein politician.

“It is deeply worrying that because of Michelle O’Neill’s leadership... a new generation have grown to romanticise the campaign of shooting and bombing,” Mr Campbell added.

“That is dangerous. This generation needs to know that there is no justification for any paramilitaries or their campaign of murder in any circumstance.”

Sinn Fein has been approached for a response.