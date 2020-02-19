Poll shows no evidence to back calls for border vote: Aiken

Ulster Unionist leader Steve Aiken has said a major study showing less than a third of people here support a united Ireland shows there is no evidence to back calls for an imminent border poll.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said that the study "set out in stark terms the scale of the challenge ahead" for those who believe Irish unity is the "biggest and best idea around".

Just over 2,000 people were interviewed for the Liverpool University-led project. It showed 29% support for a united Ireland against 52% for the Union.

Mr Aiken said: "It's time for politicians of all backgrounds to concentrate on making Northern Ireland work and creating a better society for everyone, no matter what your political affiliation is. The results of the survey aren't surprising and underline the dangers of listening to political echo chambers." But the UUP leader added that unionists shouldn't be complacent and "must get out there and actively promote the many positive benefits of the Union".

Mr Eastwood noted that "only a very slim majority - 52%" supported the Union.

"It must be our job in the months and years ahead to set out an inclusive and compelling vision for a new Ireland that attracts the support of more people, particularly those who define as neither nationalist nor unionist," he said.

"We need to take on board the concerns raised by those who aren't natural supporters of Irish unity. That means acknowledging that shouting 'up the Ra' is devastating to our goal of reconciling our people and uniting this island. We need to show unionists, and others, that their identities will be accommodated, cherished and celebrated in our new Ireland."

TUV leader Jim Allister described the poll as "a reality check" to those who believed Irish unity was around the corner.

"After years of propaganda about Brexit and demographic changes, someone has actually bothered to go out and ask people face-to-face about their opinion on Northern Ireland's constitutional future and the results, unsurprisingly, are clear," he said.

"Who would give up the free NHS to pay €70 to visit their GP? Who would give up their £12,500 tax-free personal allowance to pay tax on all income?"

DUP leader Arlene Foster said: "Northern Ireland is best served being part of the fifth largest economy in the world.

"For historical, cultural, social, political and economic reasons, I want to ensure that Northern Ireland is always part of the UK. Therefore, I welcome the poll results. That poll result can be cemented by making everyone feel at home living and working in Northern Ireland. People who have a British, Irish, Northern Irish and none of those identities must feel at home here."

Sinn Fein MLA Emma Sheerin said: "No one is seriously advocating for a referendum to be held tomorrow, but it is clear that people want such a referendum after a proper period of debate and discussion.

"There is room for everyone in that discussion. No one has anything to fear from Irish unity and we would encourage everyone to take part and help shape a new and better Ireland."

Independent unionist MLA Claire Sugden said that after three years without a government here, a border poll would be destabilising and people wanted their politicians to focus on delivering public services.

Alliance deputy leader Stephen Farry said: "We recognise there is a fluid debate on the future of Northern Ireland, but we are clear that whatever the constitutional position, the priority must be to promote reconciliation and make this region work."