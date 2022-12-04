Poll shows support for scrapping European Court of Justice influence in Northern Ireland Protocol arrangement

The European Court of Justice should have no role in any potential deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol, according to almost three quarters of those questioned in a new poll.

The new poll of those in Great Britain, by More in Common, shows 72% think it is important any negotiation and deal with Brussels over the issues of the protocol remove any oversight from the ECJ.

The survey, reported by the Daily Telegraph, also shows half of those in GB believe Brexit was a mistake, however less than a third want to rejoin the EU.

The protocol was agreed by the UK and EU as a way to ensure the Irish land border remained free flowing post-Brexit. It achieves that by moving regulatory and customs checks to the sea border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Many loyalists and unionists are vehemently opposed to the protocol, claiming it has weakened Northern Ireland's constitutional position within the UK.

Under the terms of the protocol, the ECJ has jurisdiction to rule on matters of EU law in Northern Ireland, with the oversight including the application of EU law in Northern Ireland.

Last month it was reported Prime Minister Rishi Sunak might be willing to compromise on the role of the ECJ in Northern Ireland in order to get a new deal with the trading bloc.

Downing Street however labelled as “categorically untrue” any such reports that Mr Sunak’s government is considering putting the UK on the road to a Swiss-style relationship with the EU which could include the reintroduction of freedom of movement between the UK and EU states and greater regulatory alignment.

There have been renewed hopes in recent weeks that a deal can be secured and the relationship improved between the UK and the EU after years of tensions.

A Swiss-style veterinary agreement has been one of the options mooted by some on the EU side as a solution to the protocol dispute, while in the years after the Brexit vote a deal inspired by the Swiss-EU relationship was seen as one among many options for the UK after it voted to leave the bloc.