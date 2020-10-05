Poots calls for public to follow health guidance to avoid further 'devastating lockdowns'

Environment Minister Edwin Poots has called on the public to adhere to health guidance in order to prevent a second "devastating" lockdown in Northern Ireland.

Mr Poots, who was launching a £1.7m fund in Portavogie Harbour to support the NI fishing industry during the pandemic, said on Monday that everyone has a part to play.

"I think everyone has a roll to play in ensuring that they observe what they were told to do at the very outset," he said.

"That is keep your distance, wash your hands. I think there has been a bit of slacking away from those good practices that people adopted at the early stages and that has allowed us to slip back.

"I would encourage people to engage wisely with others. If you have to mix, make sure you mix in a way that you maintain your social distance and that will be the best way of avoiding Covid.

"We need to keep working on bringing this down and ensure that we don't end up with a further lockdown, because these lockdowns are devastating for the economy and that is something the Executive have to take account of. "

The new funding to support the NI's fishing industry has now risen to £3.2m.

Speaking about the latest tranche of funding, the Minister said: “In April, I allocated a £1.5million emergency support package for Northern Ireland’s fleet to enable them to deal with the immediate impacts of the pandemic.

"The fleet continues to feel the adverse impacts of the pandemic with significantly reduced markets - predicted to remain depressed for the remainder of this year.

“I have therefore allocated a further £1.7million for our full-time fishing fleet, bringing the total amount of support over this year to £3.2million. This is the most far-reaching support package anywhere in the UK and I am proud to support our local fishing industry.

“This latest support package has been developed in discussions between industry representatives and my officials and helps to address the ongoing issues of over-supply and low prices whilst still allowing the fleet to respond to market demands as export markets and the hospitality sector continue to recover.”

Over the next week, owners of NI registered trawlers and dredgers will be contacted by the department and invited to apply for assistance.

Mr Poots added: “It remains a challenging time for our fishing fleet due to Covid-19 and I hope that the proposed support will be seen as my Department’s commitment to, and confidence in, the long-term future of the local industry and help position it to grasp the opportunities that will come during 2021.”