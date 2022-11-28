Poots defiant over ‘cherry picking’ parts of Protocol Bill to try to make it more favourable for Northern Ireland farmers

Former Stormont Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has faced criticism after it emerged he lobbied the UK Government to dilute the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill to make it more favourable to farmers here.

Sinn Fein, the Alliance Party and the SDLP have all hit out at the revelation, although the former DUP leader has denied that his move waters down the controversial piece of legislation backed by his party.

In July last year, the DUP MLA wrote to the then UK Environment Secretary George Eustice saying that it was “unacceptable” that the Protocol Bill would see Northern Irish farmers receiving the same agricultural subsidies as the rest of the UK.

Currently, farmers here receive more generous subsidies. The letter was penned when Mr Poots was serving as Agriculture Minister.

As reported by the Financial Times, Mr Poots argued that “in so far as agriculture is concerned, the state aid arrangements... of the protocol, provide significant policy flexibility for Northern Ireland.

“The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill is proposing to disapply the approach to subsidy control that we currently have (which works) and extending the [UK’s Subsidy Control Act] (which doesn’t work) to Northern Ireland. This is unacceptable and we need a solution,” he added.

The Northern Ireland Protocol was agreed by the EU and UK in order to prevent a land border on the island of Ireland. It does this by moving regulatory and customs checks to the Irish Sea between NI and the rest of the UK.

Since May’s Assembly election, the DUP has refused to re-enter government at Stormont until issues around the protocol are addressed.

Mr Poots told the FT that it was “entirely reasonable” that he was seeking to support NI farmers.

“There’s nothing wrong with cherry picking,” he said, adding that Northern Ireland needed to “have the ability to respond to particular circumstances if necessary”.

“If the NI Protocol Bill were to be progressed as currently drafted, that would remove the EU State Aid framework and bring NI agriculture within scope of the UK domestic subsidy control regime,” he said.

“That imposes a different set of requirements and the agricultural policy framework would need to be assessed in light of this different regime.”

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Poots said Northern Ireland accounts for 10% of the UK’s agri-food sector and it is “perfectly reasonable” to try and maximise the levels of state aid farmers here receive.

“That in no way dilutes the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, as has been suggested,” he claimed.

The DUP said: “There appear to be some people in London who mischievously are out to cast doubt on the DUPs determination to get rid of the NI Protocol. Their tactics will fail.

“The DUP, including Mr Poots, are in full support of the NI Protocol Bill.

"The party did not at any time consider tabling amendments to the bill to reflect anything contained in the letter which was sent by Mr Poots in his ministerial rather than party capacity and which was never discussed by the party.”

SDLP Stormont leader Matthew O’Toole said he welcomed Mr Poots’ “acknowledgement that the protocol is economically beneficial” to Northern Ireland, “despite the DUP’s attempts to portray otherwise”.

“We need to see a deal reached which retains these benefits and the DUP to end their boycott and get back to work so MLAs can deal with the array of issues facing people here,” he added.

Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry said the revelations point to “double standards in the rhetoric and approach taken by the DUP” in relation to the protocol.

Sinn Fein MP John Finucane said: “This is the same DUP that originally welcomed the protocol as a gateway of opportunity and then got spooked by opinion polls into railing against it.

"The DUP are talking from both sides of their mouth on the protocol.”