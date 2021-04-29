Poots odds on to be next DUP leader, with Stalford making surprise progress

Edwin Poots is the clear favourite to be the next DUP leader, with Christopher Stalford's odds shortening, according to the bookies.

The pair are attracting money on the betting market, according to bookmaker BoyleSport.

Initial odds were announced on Wednesday when Mrs Foster signalled her intention to stand down as DUP leader next month and First Minister at the end of June.

His odds started out at 11/4 but he has now became an odds on 8/11 following a flurry of bets.

Mr Poots is followed by the party's Westminster leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson who is also attracting interest. He is 11/8 second favourite, following odds of 5/1 when the market opened.

East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson's odds have drifted, but he remains third favourite, going from 5/1 to 11/1, while i news that may surprise some South Belfast MLA Christopher Stalford has moved up the betting coming from 16/1 into 12/1.

Rounding out the betting are Economy Minister Diane Dodds at 25/1, MPs Gregory Campbell and Sammy Wilson at 33/1 and the son of the party's founder, Ian Paisley at 50/1.

In February Mr Poots told the Belfast Telegraph he had no interest in becoming DUP leader.

Speaking after surgery for kidney cancer he said the top job was not for him.

“It is something that I didn’t have an interest in before this, so nothing has changed,” he insisted.

“If you were doing Arlene’s job, you would never get peace.

“I know the kind of stress and pressure I was under as a minister, so being the leader of the largest party in the country would be hugely stressful, hugely problematic and not particularly desirable.”

Back in 2017 Mr Stalford said he too didn't see himself as a future party leader, describing himself as an "Arlene ultra".

"I think she's doing a fantastic job. She is the foremost communicator in politics and she's able to connect with people. I hope Arlene Foster is still leader of the DUP in 30 years' time," he said.

Mrs Foster gave up the role after a rebellion, with the vast majority of party MLAs and MPs wanting her gone.

These representatives will choose the next leader.

DUP rules state that the leader must be confirmed every year before April 30, usually a box ticking exercise it seems unlikely the issue will be sorted before then.

The party has never before had a leadership election and it remains to be seen if one of the likely candidates will run unopposed or face a challenge for the position.