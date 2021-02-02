Poots to step down as minister ahead of surgery for kidney cancer

Edwin Poots is to step down as Agriculture Minister as he recovers from recent illness, the First Minister said last night.

Arlene Foster said the move was to allow the Lagan Valley MLA to undergo surgery and recuperate.

Last month, Mr Poots revealed he is waiting for an operation after being diagnosed with kidney cancer.

He said a tumour on his kidney was discovered by chance when he underwent surgery on a burst appendix before Christmas.

A scan taken as part of his treatment detected the growth on his kidney. The 55-year-old Lagan Valley representative said surgery to remove the kidney had been delayed due to the disruption to non-Covid services caused by the pandemic.

The DUP leader has written to the Assembly Speaker and nominated Gordon Lyons MLA as his replacement.

Foyle MLA Gary Middleton will take on Mr Lyons' responsibilities as a junior minister.

Mrs Foster said: "We give Edwin our best wishes and assure him and his family of our prayers.

"This is a temporary change, and we look forward to having Edwin back at work, having made a full recovery."

Last month, Mr Poots said he was told about his cancer as he recovered from appendix surgery, adding he did not have symptoms and was otherwise feeling well.

Afterwards, he said the surgeon believed the operation had gone well, but told the News Letter "that when they were looking at my scan they noticed there was a growth over part of my right kidney and they regarded it as suspicious".

"On the back of that I have been visiting hospital getting tests and so forth done and I need to have my right kidney removed.

"All the signs would be that it is a cancerous tumour and that it's growing on my kidney. They haven't tested it but all the knowledge that the specialists would have would indicate that it is cancerous.

"Their desire is to remove it, and they are of the opinion that the removal of the kidney will cure it. I should not require chemotherapy or radiotherapy."

While in hospital, the DUP veteran tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, a special adviser to Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has quit after just over two months in post. The Executive Office (TEO) said former journalist Michelle Canning's departure was due to "personal circumstances".

Ms O'Neill told Belfast Live: "Michelle was a fantastic addition to the team and I will be sorry to see her go."

Ms O'Neill is currently self-isolating for the second time after a person in her household tested positive for Covid-19. "I will work from home to continue to protect families, workers and to take us through this pandemic," she said.

Last night she wished Mr Poots well. "Best wishes to Edwin and to his family," she tweeted.