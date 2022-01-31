Poots unlikely to return to Lagan Valley to seek DUP nomination

DUP veteran Jim Wells says he would consider running against the party in Mr Poots is not the candidate in South Down.

Agriculture minister Edwin Poots is unlikely to return to Lagan Valley to contest his current Assembly seat in May’s Stormont elections, it is understood.

On Friday night party officers selected Diane Forsythe as the candidate for South Down, ahead of Mr Poots, who was attempting to switch to the constituency.

However, a source close to Mr Poots said that he is unlikely now to return to seek the nomination in Lagan Valley and will instead look to the party’s executive to overturn the recommendation made in South Down.

The source said: “He has made his decision to run in South Down, and he is sticking by that. He has no intention of going back.”

Meanwhile, DUP MLA Jim Wells has said he would consider running against the party in the Northern Ireland Assembly elections if Mr Poots is not selected as its candidate in South Down.

Mr Wells, who has been deselected by the party, said he currently had no plans to run, but would not rule out the step if the DUP party executive endorses Ms Forsythe as their candidate for the area.

Mr Wells has expressed confidence that the party executive will overturn the decision and install Mr Poots as the candidate.

Mr Wells said he had first approached Mr Poots about running in South Down after he was not chosen to go forward and contest the seat at the elections which will take place in May.

Minister for Agriculture Edwin Poots (Liam McBurney/PA)

In an interview with the PA news agency, he said: “I did an interview on December 20, which didn’t go well and I think I knew that my goose was cooked after that.

“Just after Christmas I received an email to say that I hadn’t been selected.

“The nature of the questions indicated to me that I was in a bit of a struggle and I knew that there was another candidate and I came to the conclusion that I wasn’t going to make it, so then I approached Edwin Poots.

“Edwin has behaved completely impeccably throughout.

“I had been talking to Edwin Poots about his situation (in Lagan Valley) and I approached him and he put his name forward for South Down.”

The DUP currently faces an electoral headache in Lagan Valley with three of the party’s biggest names potentially running in the same constituency where it currently holds two seats.

Mr Poots and First Minister Paul Givan currently represent Lagan Valley, while party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said he will also seek a return to Stormont in the constituency.

This led to Mr Poots seeking to switch to South Down, and the decision by party officers on Friday to instead endorse former Westminster candidate Ms Forsythe.

I thought it was important that we had an experienced candidate and they don't come much more experienced than Edwin Poots Jim Wells

Mr Wells said: “I am absolutely mystified as to why he (Mr Poots) wasn’t selected.

“I thought it was important that we had an experienced candidate and they don’t come much more experienced than Edwin Poots.

“I just assumed that he would be selected. Four times a minister, former party leader, former party vice chairman, so therefore I was absolutely gobsmacked on Friday night when he wasn’t.”

When asked if he would consider running as an independent, Mr Wells said: “I certainly will not be running against Edwin Poots. I am determined to get Edwin Poots selected at the central executive committee, and then I’ll be campaigning for him.”

DUP party officers have chosen Diane Forsythe as their candidate for South Down (Brian Lawless/PA)

When asked what he would do if Ms Forsythe is confirmed as the DUP candidate for South Down, he said: “The phrase I have is: no plans to run as an independent, but I will keep options open.”

Asked to confirm that he was not ruling out running as an independent, he said: “I would consider it, but I have no plans at the minute to run as an independent.”

Mr Wells said Mr Poots had been left disappointed by the outcome of Friday’s meeting.

He added: “He is hurt because it was done in a blaze of publicity.

“That disappointment then turned to resolve and he said he is absolutely going to take this to the decision-making body.

“Nobody has been selected for anywhere yet, these are simply recommendations to the ultimate decision making body.

“They will decide who the candidates are, nobody else.”

He added: “It is absolutely imperative that we get that experienced candidate in the field. He will win South Down, I am absolutely confident he will win that seat.

Jim Wells, DUP MLA for south Down, during an interview where he talks of being deselected by the party’s as a candidate for the upcoming May Northern Ireland Assembly elections. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday January 31 2021. See PA story ULSTER DUP Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

“I think there is a DUP seat there but I would want the candidate to have the experience and also to have the same vision of the DUP that I have.

“I think the chances are enhanced if Edwin Poots is the candidate.”

Speaking of Ms Forsythe, he said: “She doesn’t have the same view of the way forward as I have, it is as simple as that.

“Edwin would be more traditional and would be old-fashioned DUP, which I am.”