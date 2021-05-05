Poots vows to challenge republicans and get rid of NI protocol if elected DUP leader

Edwin Poots has vowed to challenge and expose "republican propaganda and shameless populism" if he's successful in his bid to become DUP leader.

The long-time MLA said he would lead the campaign against the "undemocratic" Northern Ireland Protocol and "systematically undermine and strip away all aspects of it".

He also promised to protect the union, restructure the party and "win back the trust and support of voters" if he defeats rival Sir Jeffrey Donaldson for the post.

Among his plans are a unionist convention ahead of next year's Assembly election "to maximise unionist representation".

Mr Poots' manifesto for the DUP leadership position was circulated online on Wednesday. It was sent to the party's MP and MLAs ahead of the election on May 14.

In the correspondence Stormont's Agriculture Minister said he wanted to "restore DUP fortunes and revitalise and rebuild unionism".

He confirmed he would split the roles of DUP leader and First Minister as "one person simply cannot do justice to both demanding jobs".

Mr Poots' fellow Lagan Valley MLA Paul Givan has been tipped to become First Minister if he secures the post.

Instead of acting as First Minister, he said he would oversee the work of a new ministerial team and the day-to-day running of the party.

Mr Poots said he wanted to maximise unionism to "repel our opponents and give a resounding response to persistent calls for a divisive and unwanted border poll".

Vowing to transform the DUP from top to bottom, he said he would put "democracy back into the Democratic Unionist Party".

If he replaces Arlene Foster, Mr Poots said he would embark on an "extensive outreach programme" across unionism and loyalism to address issues of marginilisation, disadvantage and to rebuild communities.

Alongside his plan for a unionist convention, he also promised to set up a pro-union think tank including civic and political figures to "broaden support for the union to avoid a border poll".

The former Health Minister also put forward plans to set up a pro-union foundation to support projects designed to strengthen the union, alongside building international outreach "to better explain the unionist cause in Brussels, London and North America".

There have been calls for greater cooperation between unionist parties following declining overall election results and in the face of the post-Brexit protocol, designed to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland.

Mr Poots said he would order an independent review of the DUP "with a view to creating a new, fit-for-purpose modern political party". He also announced plans to reach out to the grassroots of the party and to attract new members.

At Stormont, the Agriculture Minister, who is expected to remain in that post if he becomes leader, said he wanted to ensure the effective running of the Executive "through constructive engagement", but would challenge "republican propaganda and shameless populism”.

As well as replacing current ministers, he said there would also be a reshuffling of the DUP's Assembly Committees team.

He also promised to bridge the gap between DUP representatives in the Assembly and at Westminster, which so often caused problems for Mrs Foster.

Mr Poots' rival Sir Jeffrey has not published a manifesto, with DUP politicians having just over a week to decide who they will choose at their next leader.