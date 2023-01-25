Popular NI councillor explains ‘difficult decision’ not to run in May elections

An independent Newry councillor who topped the poll in the last local government election has announced that he won’t be running again in May.

Gavin Malone, who secured a staggering 23% vote in 2019, said he found it very challenging to combine his council role with doing shift work in Norbrook Laboratories.

Mr Malone was a binman when elected four years ago, but was told he couldn’t keep that job due to a conflict of interests.

“I’ve had the time of my life as a councillor but I just can’t keep holding down two jobs and looking after my family. It’s very hard as an independent when you have no political party behind you,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“I gave a commitment to voters that I’d give them 100%. I don’t think that’s possible any more — it’s just too challenging for me.

“So it’s with a heavy heart that I’ve made up my mind not to stand again. It was such a difficult decision. It’s been an honour and a privilege to serve as a councillor.

“I’ve enjoyed every single minute of it. I’m an all-or-nothing guy and I didn’t want to continue and not be able to maintain the commitment that I made when I was elected four years ago.”

Mr Malone won 2,296 votes in 2019 to sit on Newry, Mourne and Down Council.

He unsuccessfully stood in last year’s Assembly election, securing 3,157 votes.

In a Facebook post, he said: “Being elected as an independent councillor for Newry was one of the proudest and most humbling moments of my life.

“Taking the leap in 2019 to stand was a momentous decision for me. I heard myself reported on the local news with the headline, ‘from binman to councillor’. And that summed me up.

“I hope that my journey will inspire anyone out there, reach for your dreams, you define your own life, do not let others write your story. Do not wait until life gives you perfect conditions to begin.”

Mr Malone added: “The people I have met over the last four years have been incredible. The friends I have made. I have been humbled beyond belief by the kindness of others.

“My only request to all of you, is, come May 2023, vote. Every vote counts. Think about the world you want, for yourself, for the people you love, for your family, your friends. Vote. We all have a part to play and together we can still make the world we want.”