Portrait of former Belfast Lord Mayor Danny Baker branded ‘disgraceful’ for including image of hunger striker Bobby Sands

Former Lord Mayor’s of Belfast John Finucane MP and Danny Baker MLA pictured at the unveiling of their official mayoral portraits at City Hall.

A Belfast councillor has branded the portrait of a former Lord Mayor of the city “disgraceful”, as a picture of Bobby Sands was contained in the artwork unveiled yesterday.

The portraits of former Belfast Lord Mayor’s John Finucane and Danny Baker were unveiled in City Hall and will now be on display to the visiting public.

According to Belfast City Council, the portrait of Mr Finucane cost £12,000 and Mr Baker’s cost £14,950.

Unusually, because both men served in the same mayoral year, two portraits of the Sinn Fein politicians were commissioned.

Mr Finucane was Lord Mayor in May 2019 until his election that December as MP for North Belfast.

The portrait of Mr Baker – a current Sinn Fein MLA who was in post as Lord Mayor between December 2019 and June 2020 – features an image of the politician standing by a desk which also contains an image of his late mother.

Behind the desk and sitting on a window ledge in the painting, a picture of Bobby Sands can be clearly seen.

Former Lord Mayor and Ulster Unionist councillor Jim Rodgers slammed the image of the IRA hunger striker being included in the portrait and said he disapproved of “any terrorist, republican or loyalist” being part of something paid for by ratepayers.

“I certainly disapprove of having any terrorists being part of any of these portraits,” he said.

“Whether republican or loyalist, figures like that should not be part of a portrait the ratepayers are paying for.

“Furthermore, for visitors and indeed tourists to our city to see that is unacceptable in my view. It should not be allowed under any circumstances.

“I think it is a disgrace. That part of the portrait should be removed.”

Revered by republicans as a hero of the hunger strikes, Sands died after a 66-day fast in the Maze Prison in May 1981.

Mr Baker’s portrait was the work of artist Tony Bell, with the artwork featuring Mr Finucane the creation of Leah Davis.

In a post on social media sharing an image of his portrait, Mr Baker wrote: “Being the Mayor of Belfast was one of the privileges of my lifetime.

“The opportunity to meet people from all walks of life, the prevalent community spirit and diversity of our city are just some of the things I will take with me throughout my life.

“Tonight, the Mayoral portraits were unveiled. My mum passed away just before I became Mayor and never got to experience this with me but thanks to local Colin artist, Tony Bell, my mum will be with me as a part of City Hall history forever.”

The current Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor Tina Black attended the unveiling at City Hall and said: “These portraits represent a significant time in history for John and Danny and encapsulate the immense pride both had in wearing the chain of office.

“Commissioning a portrait to mark a Lord Mayor’s term in office is a long-standing tradition which further enhances the visitor experience at City Hall.

“They are also considered important historical artefacts and contribute greatly to the fabric of the building’s rich history.”

In a statement, Sinn Fein said: “There is a long-standing tradition to commission a portrait of each Lord Mayor of Belfast to mark their term in office.

“The portraits are historical artefacts on public display in Belfast City Hall and are viewed by thousands of visitors each year, during public tours.

“The process around the commissioning of artists to complete the portraits of three former Mayors Deirdre Hargey, John Finucane and Daniel Baker, had been delayed by the impact of Covid-19.”