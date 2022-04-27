Posters of SDLP’s Roisin Lynch destroyed with message ‘loyalist Ballyclare says no’

Images of an SDLP Assembly candidate's destroyed election posters have circulated on social media with the message ‘loyalist Ballyclare says no’.

Roisin Lynch, who is running for South Antrim, said she “will not be intimidated by loyalists or anyone else” during her campaign.

"The groups who seek to create division in our society or stop people from campaigning in certain areas do not speak for the people of Ballyclare or South Antrim and they will not stop me from being a representative for everybody in this community,” said Ms Lynch.

“This is not the first time during this election that my posters have been removed, they have gone missing from places all over South Antrim as people seek to interfere with my campaign.”

Around a fortnight ago, Ms Lynch took to Twitter to express dismay at her posters around the Templepatrick area being destroyed and removed, “while DUP posters [were] left untouched”.

DUP candidate Trevor Clarke responded on social media, saying: “I hope you're not accusing me or my team again? I wouldn’t support any candidate’s posters being removed or vandalised! My full support is with the PSNI to find those responsible for this crime.”

This is Ms Lynch’s first Assembly election, having been involved with the SDLP since 2012. She was first elected to serve on the Antrim and Newtownabbey council in 2014.

On Wednesday, she added: "No matter how many posters get removed I will continue my efforts to spread the SDLP’s message that we want to put people first and deal with the issues that are impacting them in their daily lives – from the cost of living crisis to our huge health waiting lists.

“There can be no room for intimidation by anybody during this election campaign. Representatives from all parties have had their posters removed, but these comments and images circulating online are sinister and cause for concern. I would urge political leaders to come together and condemn this latest development.

“This will not stop me from campaigning in Ballyclare and I would ask those seeking to intimidate candidates to stop this futile behaviour at once. They are only causing more harm to our democratic process and their own communities, many of which have been badly failed by the current political establishment.”

Her party colleague Cara Hunter also shared on Tuesday night that many of her posters on Portstewart’s promenade had been removed.

Stating that she is “really disappointed”, the East Londonderry candidate asked for any locals with CCTV or dashcam footage, to contact her with information.