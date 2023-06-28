Preparatory work already happening to restore Stormont, says Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson giving evidence to the Northern Ireland Affairs Select Committee in the House of Commons (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire)

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said “preparatory work is already happening” to restore the Stormont institutions.

The DUP leader said the restoration of the Executive in the short term depends on how the Government now responds to an 18-page document, based on “mutual enforcement of post-Brexit trade”.

The Belfast Telegraph reported today that the DUP had sent the document outlining its demands for a return to power-sharing at Stormont.

Sir Jeffrey, giving evidence at the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee today, also defended his decision to withdraw Paul Givan as First Minister, saying it was “proportionate” and taken “with great reluctance”.

Northern Ireland has now been without an Executive for almost 18 months.

But Sir Jeffrey said he hoped to see a “greater normalisation of politics” here, stressing that his party wants “to see the Assembly fully functioning and doing its job even better than before”.

Today’s session was focused on the effects of the Good Friday Agreement on the institutions at Stormont, with questions around the DUP’s decision to stand down Mr Givan in February 2022.

Sir Jeffrey told MPs: “It was with great reluctance that I took the decision to withdraw the First Minister.

“I felt it was a proportionate decision that would buy time to allow for negotiation to take place whilst all the departmental ministers remained in place — albeit the Executive itself couldn’t meet, but at least there were ministers in post and that enabled a degree of decision making within Government departments.

“So I was hoping that, within that period, we would see meaningful engagement and negotiation leading to solutions in terms of the concerns that unionists have about the agreement.”

The Assembly has been in flux for the past 16 months since the DUP pulled out of the Executive.

It is refusing to participate until its concerns around the Northern Ireland Protocol are addressed by the UK Government.

There have been several failed attempts electing a Speaker since the May 2022 election, which saw Sinn Fein emerge as the largest party. However, the DUP has refused to engage, meaning the Assembly cannot function.

Sir Jeffrey accepted that, going forward, there was a need to “get down to business”.

However, he denied that his party’s boycott was linked to DUP concerns about serving under a Sinn Fein First Minister.

He said the DUP would nominate a deputy to Michelle O’Neill when Stormont is restored.

He added: “There are some who allege that the DUP’s reluctance to go back into power-sharing is because of the way in which the First Minister and Deputy First Minister will operate going forward. They are joint offices. When devolution returns, we will nominate a minister to that office. We are very clear about that. That is not the issue for us.

“Despite some believing otherwise, the four parties who will form the Executive are meeting every week. Preparatory work is already happening. I’m not saying restoration in the short term is inevitable — a lot depends on how the Government responds — but we want to see a greater normalisation within politics.

“Reform of our institutions has to take second place to dealing with our budgetary pressures in the short term, then looking at our public services. But we need to look at the voting mechanisms within the Assembly. We need to look at how an Executive is formed. We will go into any discussions with other parties on that.”

The DUP leader was quizzed by SDLP MP Claire Hanna on the continued collapse.

He said: “At the heart of the peace process John Hume recognised that in a divided society you cannot operate on majority rule. You have got to operate on the basis of consensus.

“The reality is that, at the moment, in Northern Ireland, that cross-community consensus in relation to some very fundamental issues that impact on the day-to-day lives of the people of Northern Ireland, arising from the Northern Ireland Protocol, means that consensus has been seriously undermined.

“We sought to resolve those issues while an Executive was in place. A key commitment from the UK Government was to ensure that our place in the internal market of the United Kingdom would be protected in any post-Brexit arrangements. The protocol doesn’t do that. That is now acknowledged by the Government and indeed by the Irish Prime Minister. It harmed our ability to trade with the rest of the United Kingdom.”

Sir Jeffrey said that, as far back as summer 2016, the then First Minister, Arlene Foster, and Deputy First Minister, Martin McGuinness, sent a joint letter to the UK Prime Minister and the Taoiseach. He said it was made clear that “cognisance would need to be given to the unique position Northern Ireland finds itself in”.

“We recognised from the start there could not be a hard border on the island of Ireland,” he added, “but we took that approach because we recognised that anything else would fundamentally undermine nationalist confidence in the political institutions.

“But there are two sides to this coin. A border in the Irish Sea does exactly this for unionism.

“What we’re looking for is a landing zone that restores the consensus.

“I believe it’s when goods are moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland to the European Union there should be checks. But when goods are moving within the United Kingdom and staying in the United Kingdom then those goods should flow freely if they don’t present a threat to the EU.

“A sense of proportion and balance is needed.”

Sir Jeffrey also looked back on the Good Friday Agreement.

“I wasn’t a member of the DUP in 1998, but I took a similar stance to them,” he said of the negotiations at the time, when, as a UUP member, he walked out of the talks in protest.

“Many of the elements of concern related to the peace process, the early release of prisoners, the failure to link that to the decommissioning of weapons. Paramilitary organisations, if they were going to benefit from aspects of the Agreement, should have been compelled to honour their obligations, which included the decommissioning of weapons.

“From 1998 right through to 2007 we saw nothing from the Provisional IRA by way of decommissioning, despite that, after two years of the agreement, all their prisoners had been released. Similarly with loyalists, a release of prisoners but very little progress on decommissioning.

“There was an absolute failure of the agreement to get to grips with the legacy of our troubled past. There was absolutely no proposal in there to give victims the opportunity to pursue truth and justice. It was merely aspirational.

“And when you balance that against the early release of prisoners, you can see how the victims felt that the agreement failed to address their concerns, not withstanding that the agreement was about delivering a peaceful outcome.

“On the constitutional side there were concerns about arrangements around accountability at Executive level where ministers could act almost in a solo capacity within their departments. There wasn’t really a sense of collective responsibility within the Executive.

“We were also concerned that a party like Sinn Fein, linked to a fully armed group at that time, might have access to ministerial office without that armed group standing down and removing their weapons. That went to the heart of what is democracy, how should democracy function? Do you corrupt democracy if you place people in ministerial office who are still linked to a fully armed terrorist proscribed organisation?

“It’s fair today that many of those concerns were dealt with in the St Andrews Agreement.”