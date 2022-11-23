Presbyterian Church calls for victims to be at forefront of legacy debate in House of Lords

The Palace of Westminster, which contains the House of Commons and the House of Lords, in central London.

In a rare intervention, the Presbyterian Church has called for significant changes to the Government’s Troubles Bill, saying the controversial legislation passing through the House of Lords does the “very opposite of the gospel”.

Rev Trevor Gribben, Clerk of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, said “reconciliation” should be at the heart of the legislation.

Former Secretary of State Brandon Lewis announced the Government’s plans to move away from a previous legacy agreement in March 2020.

Following that the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill was introduced to parliament.

It not only brings an end to future criminal prosecutions, with immunity from prosecution for information provided, but also any future legacy inquests or civil cases.

Despite local political opposition to the bill from right across the spectrum, it passed through the Commons and is now in the Lords today for its second reading before it moves on to committee stage.

Tory peer Lord Jonathan Caine will lead on the amendments but is said to be open to suggestions from across the floor of the house.

While the Lords will not overturn legislation already passed by the elected Parliament, they can make changes via agreed amendments.

Speaking ahead of the debate, Rev Gribben said he hoped peers would keep “the stories of victims and survivors, many of whom are from our own Presbyterian family, at the forefront of their minds”.

“Furthermore, if Northern Ireland is to move forward, and relationships across these islands given an opportunity to flourish, then reconciliation must be at the heart of this process,” he added.

Rev Trevor Gribben

One of the criticisms of the Bill is that there are no consequences for those who fail to give information or provide inaccurate information to any truth recovery panel.

“Members of the Upper House will note that while the word ‘reconciliation’ is included in the title of the Bill, there is no definition within it, said Rev Gribben.

“Without a definition, or even principles on which reconciliation can be founded, how can this legislation be an agent for change, building on the patient and tireless work towards reconciliation between and within communities across these islands that is being done by so many different organisations?

“It requires more than words on a page,” he said.

“There is little incentive for perpetrators of violence to engage with the process of ‘information recovery’, removing from those who have lost loved ones the hope of justice, should they wish to seek it. This is the very opposite of the gospel which unites hope and justice in the person of Jesus Christ.

“There was broad consensus around the four pillars of the Stormont House Agreement of 2014, which sought to address the legacy of the past, which gave us all hope.

“The UK Government has, however, singlehandedly managed to create a position where this legislation is universally opposed by the vast majority of victims groups, political parties and the churches.

“With this opportunity for members of the House of Lords to debate the purpose and key principles of this legislation, it is our prayer that amendments can be tabled even now, which will ensure any final legislation can act as a means to ensuring that hope for the future, and that the hard work of reconciliation, will win out.

“That we are still having this conversation almost 25 years on from the historic peace agreement requires serious reflection from all of us – as churches, elected representatives and legislators across these islands, along with wider civic society, as we seek to play our part in building a better future,” Rev Gribbon added.