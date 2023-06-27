Presbyterian Church more ‘deformed than reformed’, says ex-elder Lord Alderdice

The Presbyterian Church in Ireland is now “more deformed than Reformed”, according to Lord Alderdice.

The first Assembly Speaker and former Presbyterian elder hit out after the church’s ruling body was unable to agree to make plans to encourage more women into leadership roles on the same basis as men.

Saturday’s motion at the General Assembly had also called for the church to “explore what can be done to facilitate more women exploring a call to ordination in the future”.

It has been nearly 50 years since the first female was ordained by the Presbyterian Church in Ireland (PCI).

Research from 2016 showed that only 21 Presbyterian ministers were female out of a total of 345.

Lord Alderdice, who spent over 30 years as an elder and whose father was a Presbyterian minister, left the church in 2018 after the General Assembly decided that people in same-sex relationships could not be full members.

The former leader of the Alliance Party was one of the key players in restoring peace to Northern Ireland through the Good Friday Agreement, and was made a peer in 1996.

The Ballymena-born Liberal Democrat peer tweeted: “Shrinking in numbers, vision, intellect, spirituality and generosity of spirit; PCI is now more deformed than Reformed. It is deeply sad.”

He compared this to the instability in Northern Ireland’s politics.

“It mirrors the political trajectory in NI, with the DUP replacing the UUP and the death of the kind of Ulster unionism it tried to represent,” he said.

The church’s current policies are that women can be ordained as ‘ruling elders’, with responsibility for decision making in local congregations in the same way as men since 1926, and as ‘teaching elders’ — ordained as ministers in the same way as men — since 1973.

The church’s book of the Constitution and Government states: “To be chosen for the office of the eldership in a congregation a person must be a voting member of that congregation and a regular attendant on its ordinances.”

It adds that women “shall be eligible for election on the same conditions as men”.

The code adds that “both men and women shall be eligible for nomination as students for the ministry and for ordination on the same conditions.”

However, in February, the church’s new moderator has said he is against the ordination of women even though it is church policy.

Rev Sam Mawhinney told the BBC it was a personal view and he respected the church’s stance on the issue.

“I don’t want to make it a primary issue, but it is something that I hold,” he added.

In a response to Lord Alderdice’s comment, Rev Trevor Gribben, clerk of the General Assembly and the church’s general secretary, said: “While acknowledging Lord Alderdice’s right to hold and express his opinion, I and most other people do not recognise his words as accurately describing the Presbyterian Church in Ireland.”

Giving his opinions on female leadership in the PCI, Rev Gribben said: “The clear, longstanding and settled position of our General Assembly is that the Presbyterian Church in Ireland ordains men and women on an equal basis.

“This means that in a local congregation both men and women can be, and often are, elected to the position of elder,” he added.