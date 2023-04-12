President Biden arrives with pledge of investment boost for Northern Ireland

He is expected to stress need to restore power-sharing in order to fully avail of financial opportunities

US President Joe Biden and Joe Kennedy III, US special envoy for NI, are greeted by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after disembarking from Air Force One upon arrival at Belfast International Airport last night GETTY — © AFP via Getty Images

US President Joe Biden is expected to pledge fresh economic support for Northern Ireland today as he delivers a keynote address at the Ulster University.

The promise of a significant financial boost will be used to try to pressurise the DUP back to Stormont.

Sources said that the president would stress the need to restore power-sharing if Northern Ireland is to fully avail of the financial opportunities on offer.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to respond by offering to host an international economic conference on Northern Ireland in the autumn.

It is understood that the British and Irish governments – along with the EU – plan to make a financial contribution to helping Northern Ireland.

US President Joe Biden arrives in Northern Ireland

President Biden was greeted by Mr Sunak as he arrived in Belfast last night where he stayed in a city centre hotel.

He will briefly and informally meet local party leaders at Ulster University as he delivers a major address to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O’Neill said: “I am delighted to welcome President Biden to Belfast which cements our close bonds of friendship and our partnership for peace and prosperity with the USA.

“As we look back with pride at just how far we have all come, and all that has been achieved, we also look forward with hope, ambition, and opportunity for the next 25 years.

“I welcome the commitment of President Biden to this work through his appointment of Special Envoy Joe Kennedy III and I look forward to working with him now to deepen further US investment and economic growth to the benefit of all our communities.

“Peace, stability and economic opportunity are all connected and the onus is on the governments, parties and not least the DUP to restore the Executive and other Good Friday Agreement institutions so that we can push on and get back to business.”

Alliance leader Naomi Long said: “I will be telling President Biden that we need to reform the Stormont institutions and that we must use the Good Friday Agreement to boost the Northern Ireland economy and to share the economic opportunity so everyone benefits.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said: “President Biden continues to demonstrate, in word and deed, his personal commitment to prosperity and political stability here. I hope his visit acts as a reminder of the friends we have in our corner.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said: “Like the Belfast Agreement, I find nothing to celebrate in the visit of President Biden. He is irredeemably partisan. His continuing stance is anti-British and anti-unionist.”

Tánaiste Micheál Martin said: “We stand ready to work with a newly restored Executive, and for the Irish government to work with the British government to develop an economic platform for Northern Ireland over the next number of years. I know the president is keenly interested in that.”

It is unclear how much US money would be involved in the economic package, but it could be a mixture of private and public funds.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said President Biden would emphasise the “tremendous progress” made since the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Kirby said: “He’ll underscore the readiness of the US to preserve those gains and support Northern Ireland’s vast economic potential to the benefit of all communities.

“The president is very excited for this trip and has been now for quite some time.”

“President Biden cares deeply about Northern Ireland and has a long history of supporting peace and prosperity there.”

The president will hold a bilateral meeting with Mr Sunak today — but a proposed meeting with King Charles is off the cards.

Ulster University’s Students Union president Grace Boyle said: “This is the first time that President Joe Biden has been to the island of Ireland and Northern Ireland since he has taken up office as president and this is hugely symbolic 25 years after the Good Friday Agreement. I think it’s a time of reflection.”

Following his speech at the Ulster University, he will travel to Co Louth, where his great grandfather James Finnegan was born and the Finnegan family lived before crossing the sea to begin a new life in America.

He will tour Carlingford Castle and hold a walkabout in Dundalk before spending the night in Dublin.

President Biden will meet with President Higgins and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar tomorrow.

He will then address a joint session of Dáil and Seanad about Irish-American cooperation.

“The president is very much looking forward to the trip and to celebrating the deep, historic ties that our two countries and our two people continue to share,” Mr Kirby said.

President Biden will attend a banquet dinner at Dublin Castle tomorrow night. On Friday, he will travel to Co Mayo for the culmination of his four-day trip.